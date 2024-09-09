PHILIPPINES, September 9 - Press Release

September 8, 2024 Bong Go extends assistance to struggling labor sectors throughout Romblon to promote inclusive economic recovery Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, recognized as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service, provided aid to displaced workers in Odiongan, San Fernando, and Magdiwang in Romblon from September 4 to 6. In a video message, Go expressed his connection to the province as an adopted son of Romblon, stating, "Ako po'y isang probinsyanong Bisaya at Batangueño, pero ituring n'yo po ako na kapamilya dito sa Romblon. Tawagin nyo lang po akong Kuya Bong Go. Kung magkita tayo kahit saan, huwag nyo po akong ituring na ibang tao." "Huwag ho kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Ako po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil ako po'y binigyan n'yo ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo. Maraming salamat po sa tiwala," he added. The senator's Malasakit Team provided snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to 180 displaced workers during relief activities held at Odiongan Covered Court, San Fernando Evacuation Center, and Magdiwang Multipurpose Hall. Additionally, selected recipients received shoes from the senator. Go partnered with Odiongan Councilors Quincy Bantag, Ricmel Falqueza, and Manuel Fernandez Jr.; San Fernando Councilor Cedric Renion; and Magdiwang Vice Mayor Antonio Menese and Councilor Carlo Ray Tansiongco, in supporting their constituents. Through their collective efforts, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) also extended livelihood support to the beneficiaries through their Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. In his ongoing efforts to uplift the less fortunate, Go has filed Senate Bill No. 420, aimed at creating job opportunities for low-income families in rural areas. This proposed bill seeks to institutionalize the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP), which would provide temporary employment to rural residents who have lost their jobs. To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide. Furthermore, Go also encouraged those with health concerns to seek the services of the Malasakit Center at Romblon Provincial Hospital in Odiongan. Institutionalized in 2019 under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored, the Malasakit Center serves as a one-stop shop aimed at helping impoverished patients minimize their medical expenses to the lowest amount possible by streamlining access to various agencies offering medical assistance programs. Currently, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The Department of Health reports that the Malasakit Centers program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos. "Tatandaan, minsan lang po tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito. Ako na inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Dahil ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po yan sa Diyos," concluded Go.

