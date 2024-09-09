PHILIPPINES, September 9 - Press Release

September 9, 2024 Tolentino cites importance of supporting science to strengthen PH's response to ASF, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions "Science and disaster response must not take a backseat in the legislative priorities of the Senate." This was emphasized by Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino on Monday, September 9. In his regular radio program, 'Usapang Tol,' the senator asked Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. for an update on the status of the government's efforts to produce a homegrown vaccine against the African Swine Fever (ASF) virus. The ASF outbreak is causing widespread devastation to the swine sector, depleting hog production, and jacking up the prices of pork to the disadvantage of millions of consumers. In response, Solidum said that the DOST has been unable to develop its own ASF vaccine, as the bill seeking to establish the Virology and Vaccine Institute of the Philippines (VVIP) remains pending. Solidum explained that the DOST has so far been able to provide only ASF detection kits and mobile laboratories, but he admitted that these are not enough to avert the spread of the highly contagious virus. "We don't have a law yet that would allow the country to develop vaccines. For now we are just limited to research," added the DOST chief. Solidum noted that another important science measure - the proposed Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) Modernization Act - likewise needs to be passed in the Senate. "Phivolcs urgently needs to increase its staff complement to better assist local governments in dealing with earthquakes and volcanic disasters," Solidum pointed out, while noting that Phivolcs, compared to its counterparts in other countries, is one of the smallest geological warning agencies in the world. Tolentino agreed with Solidum: "We really need to focus on VVIP and Phivolcs modernization to equip the DOST and enable us to respond more effectively to these kinds of emergencies and disasters." Tolentino is the author of Senate Resolution (PSR) No. 565, which calls on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to declare a national state of calamity to address the ASF outbreak, which has reportedly spread to 54 out of the country's 82 provinces, and has inflicted P100 billion in losses to local hog raisers. The Senate inquiry on ASF's impact on the swine industry and food security is set to begin today. Tolentino: DOST, dapat suportahan para mas epektibong makatugon ang bansa sa ASF outbreak, lindol at pagsabog ng bulkan "Hindi dapat mapag-iwananan ang agham at teknolohiya sa mga prayoridad ng Senado." Ito ang binigyang diin ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino ngayong Lunes, Setyembre 9. Sa kanyang programang 'Usapang Tol,' hiningan ng update ni Tolentino si Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. ukol sa status ng pagdedebelop ng ahensya ng sariling bakuna ng bansa laban sa African Swine Fever (ASF) virus. Kasalukuyang nananalasa ang ASF sa local swine sector na nakitaan ng lubhang pagbaba ng produksyon ng baboy. Nagresulta naman ito sa pagataas ng presyo ng karneng baboy, kung kaya't umaaray ang milyun-milyong mamimili. Pero sagot ni Solidum, wala pang kakayahan ang DOST na gumawa ng bakuna, lalo na't nakabinbin pa rin ang pagpasa ng Virology and Vaccine Institute of the Philippines (VVIP) Act. Dagdag pa ni Solidum, limitado lang ang DOST sa pamamahagi ng ASF detection kits, mobile laboratories, at pananaliksik - na hindi umano sapat para maapula ang pagkalat ng mabalasik na virus. Binigyang-diin din ni Solidum ang kahalagahan ng pagpasa ng Senado sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) Modernization Act. "Kailangang dagdagan ng Phivolcs ang staff nito para mas makatulong sa mga lokal na pamahalaan sa pagtugon sa lindol at pagsabog ng bulkan," aniya, sabay paliwanag na ang Phivolcs ang isa sa pinakamaliit na geological warning agencies sa buong mundo. Sumang-ayon si Tolentino kay Solidum: "Kailangan talagang matutukan ang VVIP at Phivolcs modernization para mas epektibong makatugon ang ating bansa sa mga ganitong uri ng emergencies and disasters." Si Tolentino ang may akda ng Philippine Senate Resolution (PSR) No. 565, na nanawagan kay Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na magdeklara ng national state of calamity para tugunan ang ASF outbreak, na kumalat na sa 54 sa 82 probinsya ng bansa, at pagkalugi ng P100 bilyon sa swine sector. Sisimulan ngayong araw ng Senado ang pag-iimbestiga sa epekto ng ASF outbreak sa agriktultura at seguridad sa pagkain ng bansa.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.