September 9, 2024 Bong Go vows to guard PhilHealth budget amid unutilized excess funds: 'Ang pondong para sa health ay dapat gamitin para sa health!' Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairperson of the Senate Health Committee, has committed to closely examine the 2025 proposed budget of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) as concerns grow over the agency's large unutilized funds. Go reiterated his deep frustration over the transfer of PhP89.9 billion in excess PhilHealth funds to the National Treasury, noting that this is part of the P500 billion reserve fund that remains untapped. He emphasized that while the reserve grows, many Filipinos continue to struggle with accessing healthcare, often resorting to selling their possessions or taking loans to cover medical expenses. "Ang pondong para sa health ay dapat gamitin para sa health!" Go declared, highlighting the irony of the situation where billions of pesos sit idle while patients are unable to afford basic medical services. Go questioned why PhilHealth is seeking a PhP74 billion subsidy for the coming year, considering the significant unused reserve funds. "Humihingi sila ng dagdag na pondo, pero andami nilang hindi nagagamit. Kung hindi nila kayang gamitin nang maayos ang kanilang pondo, bakit pa tayo magdadagdag ng higit pa?" he asked. As a strong advocate of fiscal accountability, Go emphasized that every centavo entrusted to PhilHealth should be used efficiently, particularly given that part of the agency's funds come from the contributions of millions of Filipinos, including overseas Filipino workers. He pointed out that PhilHealth members must benefit from the services they are paying for, especially in times of medical need. Go also called for several reforms in PhilHealth's policies, including increasing case rates, expanding program benefits, and scrapping policies like the single period of confinement rule. Additionally, he urged the agency to lower premium contributions of direct members and refrain from transferring more funds to the National Treasury. As the budget deliberations approach, Go committed to closely monitoring PhilHealth's promises and ensuring that reforms are enacted. "Ang dami po nilang ipinangako sa mga Pilipino. Bilang kanilang kinatawan, tungkulin nila na tiyakin na matutupad nila ang mga pangako nilang ito," he said. Go concluded by calling on all stakeholders to work together to resolve challenges in the healthcare system, aiming for a more universal and equitable healthcare framework. "Bukod sa pag-implementa ng Universal Healthcare Law, dapat magkaroon ng maayos sistema ng kalusugan na tunay na nagsisilbi sa lahat ng Pilipino," he urged.

