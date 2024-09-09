PHILIPPINES, September 9 - Press Release

September 9, 2024 Bong Go reminds DOH: No patient should be turned away at Malasakit Centers as typhoon season brings added health risks As the country is currently affected by the typhoon season, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go once again highlighted the vital role of Malasakit Centers in ensuring that no Filipino is denied access to essential healthcare services, particularly during disasters. This reminder comes as recent tropical storms, including Tropical Storm Enteng, have brought heavy rains and widespread flooding to various regions, raising concerns about healthcare accessibility. He particularly emphasized that hospitals, in coordination with the Department of Health (DOH), should not turn away any patient, especially in times of crisis. "In line with the directive of DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa, all Malasakit Centers must provide services to every patient who seeks assistance, especially the poor and disaster victims. Wala pong dapat matanggihan, lalo na 'yung mga kababayan nating hirap sa buhay at apektado ng sakuna," Go stated. Go was referring to DOH Department Memorandum 2023-0235, which directs hospitals to cater to patients in Malasakit Centers without discrimination, ensuring that no one is turned away due to financial constraints. He expressed concern that many Filipinos, particularly in disaster-stricken areas, often hesitate to seek medical treatment due to fear of hospital bills. "Alam ko po ang hirap ng buhay, lalo na sa mga panahon ng sakuna. Kaya't siguradohin po nating walang uuwi na hindi natulungan ng Malasakit Center. Lahat ay dapat mabigyan ng tamang serbisyo, lalo na ang mga kababayan nating hirap sa buhay," Go added. Go, who championed the establishment of Malasakit Centers, reiterated his long-standing advocacy for universal healthcare access. The centers, located in public hospitals nationwide, streamline the process for indigent patients to receive medical and financial assistance from various government agencies, including PhilHealth, DOH, and DSWD. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. As of now, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less 11 million Filipinos. He also called on local government units and private hospitals to work hand-in-hand with the national government to ensure that services remain uninterrupted despite the challenges brought by natural disasters. "Ang Malasakit Center ay nandiyan para siguraduhin na ang bawat Pilipino ay may access sa serbisyong medikal. Lalo na ngayong panahon ng kalamidad, kailangan natin masigurong walang mapapabayaan. Bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo, at patuloy po akong susuporta sa mga programang magtataguyod ng kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino," Go said, emphasizing his commitment to the cause. Recent tropical storms have left several areas submerged in floodwaters, displacing families and putting a strain on local healthcare facilities. Go urged the public to prioritize their health, assuring them that Malasakit Centers are operational and ready to provide the necessary medical assistance under one roof. Go further stressed that the success of the Malasakit Centers is a result of the collective efforts of the government and the Filipino people, emphasizing that the centers were built on the principle of malasakit, or compassion, for those in need. "Sa panahon ng sakuna, dapat nating iparamdam ang malasakit natin sa isa't isa. Hindi po dapat hadlang ang kahirapan para makapagpagamot. Iyan po ang layunin ng Malasakit Centers -- tulungan ang lahat ng nangangailangan, anumang sitwasyon ang kanilang kinakaharap," he concluded.

