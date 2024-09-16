Automotive Charge Air Cooler Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.56 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.3%

Automotive Charge Air Cooler Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive charge air cooler market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.9 billion in 2023 to $3.2 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to stringent emission standards, engine performance optimization, increased demand for fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, changes in consumer preferences and driving habits.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive charge air cooler market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased adoption of hybrid powertrains, integration of advanced cooling technologies, growth in electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, emphasis on thermal management for EVs.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market

The increase in demand for commercial vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the automotive charge air cooler market. Commercial vehicles are motor vehicles designed and used primarily for transporting goods, passengers, or performing specialized tasks for economic purposes. Automotive charge air coolers in commercial vehicles enhance combustion efficiency and optimize engine performance by cooling compressed air before it enters the engine, ensuring increased power output and fuel efficiency.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Share?

Key players in the automotive charge air cooler market include Banco Products Ltd., Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Dana Incorporated, Delphi Technologies plc, Denso Corporation, Du Pont De Nemours and Company.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Growth?

Major companies in the automotive charge air cooler market are developing Water Charge Air Cooler (WCAC) to gain a competitive advantage. A Water Charge Air Cooler (WCAC) is a heat exchanger device that uses water as a cooling medium to enhance the efficiency of turbocharged and supercharged internal combustion engines by reducing the temperature of the compressed air before it enters the engine.

How Is The Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Air-Cooled, Liquid-Cooled

2) By Design: Tube & Fin, Bar & Plate

3) By Fuel Type: Gasoline, Diesel

4) By Vehicle: PC, LCV, Truck, Bus

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive charge air cooler market in 2023.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automotive charge air cooler market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Definition

The automotive charge air cooler is designed to cool down the heated intake air that comes from the compressor or turbocharger. The turbo charger compresses air at a high temperature, which lowers the density of the air, resulting in less oxygen being present during combustion. These components maintain and improve power output and torque in vehicles.

Automotive Charge Air Cooler Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automotive charge air cooler market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automotive Charge Air Cooler Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive charge air cooler market size, automotive charge air cooler market drivers and trends, automotive charge air cooler market major players, automotive charge air cooler competitors' revenues, automotive charge air cooler market positioning, and automotive charge air cooler market growth across geographies. The automotive charge air cooler market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

