Williston Barracks / Agg. Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1006501
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 09/08/2024 at 1632 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Higbee Road, Charlotte, VT
VIOLATION: Agg. Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Christoper Carpentier
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 08, 2024 at approximately 16:32 hours, Troopers responded to a family fight on Higbee Road in the Town of Underhill Vermont. Investigation revealed that Christopher Carpentier (36) had committed the offense of aggravated domestic assault and was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks for processing. After processing, Carpentier was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division on 09/09/2024 at 1030 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/09/2024 at 1030 hours
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED – N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Omar Bulle
Vermont State Police - Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111
