Williston Barracks / Agg. Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1006501

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: 09/08/2024 at 1632 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Higbee Road, Charlotte, VT

VIOLATION: Agg. Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Christoper Carpentier

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 08, 2024 at approximately 16:32 hours, Troopers responded to a family fight on Higbee Road in the Town of Underhill Vermont. Investigation revealed that Christopher Carpentier (36) had committed the offense of aggravated domestic assault and was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks for processing. After processing, Carpentier was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division on 09/09/2024 at 1030 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/09/2024 at 1030 hours

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED – N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Omar Bulle

Vermont State Police - Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111