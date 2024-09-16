Agricultural Variable Rate Technology Global Market 2024 To Reach $7.38 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 13.9%

Agricultural Variable Rate Technology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Agricultural Variable Rate Technology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agricultural variable rate technology market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.84 billion in 2023 to $4.38 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to precision agriculture adoption, government support and subsidies, increased awareness of sustainability, rising global population and food demand, increased development of autonomous machinery.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The agricultural variable rate technology market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emergence of new agtech solutions, focus on soil health management, advancements in autonomous farming machinery, rising need for resource efficiency, growing focus on sustainable agriculture.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6660&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Agricultural Variable Rate Technology Market

Increasing government expenditures and policymaking in the agricultural sector are significantly driving the growth of the agricultural variable rate technology market. The agricultural variable rate technology refers to an area of technology that focuses on the automated application that is used in agriculture. Using technology in agriculture will reduce labor costs by 80 percent. Spraying of pesticides by using drones is the latest technology in agriculture which had gained popularity. It also helps in many other ways in agriculture.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-variable-rate-technology-global-market-report



Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Agricultural Variable Rate Technology Market Share?

Key players in the agricultural variable rate technology market include The Climate Corporation, Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., AGCO Corporation, Topcon Corporation, CNH Industrial N. V., Yara International ASA, Valmont Industries Inc., AgJunction Inc., AG Leader Technology Inc., Raven Industries Inc., Kubota Corporation, Lindsay Corporation, Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc., Hexagon AB, CropX Inc., Farmers Edge Inc., Agribotix LLC, AgriData Inc., Agri-Trend Agrology Ltd., CropMetrics LLC, Dickey-john Corporation, Echelon Ag Inc., Fieldin Inc., Granular Inc., Iteris Inc., Mavrx Inc., PrecisionHawk Inc., SST Software Corporation, Taranis AG, TerrAvion Inc., The Yield Pty Ltd.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Agricultural Variable Rate Technology Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the agricultural variable rate technology market are launching innovative products to sustain their position in the market such as the advanced analytics platform. The advanced analytics platform is a platform that consists of advanced tools and insights to help optimize farming operations and agricultural analytics solutions.

How Is The Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Soil Sensing Variable Rate Technology, Fertilizer Variable Rate Technology, Seeding Variable Rate Technology, Crop Protection Chemical Variable Rate Technology, Yield Monitor Variable Rate Technology, Irrigation Variable Rate Technology

2) By Crop Type: Cereals And Grains, Oilseeds And Pulses, Fruits And Vegetables

3) By Farm Size: Large Farms, Small Farms, Mid-Size Farms

4) By Application: Fertilizers, Crop Protection Chemicals, Soil Sensing, Yield Monitoring, Irrigation

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Agricultural Variable Rate Technology Market

North America was the largest region in the agricultural variable rate technology market in 2023.The regions covered in the agricultural variable rate technology market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Agricultural Variable Rate Technology Market Definition

Agricultural variable rate technology refers to a branch of technology concerned with the automated application which mainly focuses on the automated application that is used in agriculture. The agricultural data is collected by sensors, maps, and GPS. These technologies are used to spray fertilizers and chemicals and to plant seeds these agricultural variable rate technologies help to manage crop production.

