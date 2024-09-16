Airport And Marine Port Security Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

Airport And Marine Port Security Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The airport and marine port security market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $82.35 billion in 2023 to $88.67 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to focus on passenger experience, increased air and maritime traffic, emergence of biometric solutions, integration of it and physical security, international trade and cargo security.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Airport And Marine Port Security Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The airport and marine port security market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $122.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to resilience and emergency preparedness, smart and integrated security systems, biometric and identity verification solutions, rise in passenger and cargo volumes, increasing emphasis on cybersecurity.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Airport And Marine Port Security Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Airport And Marine Port Security Market

The increasing internal and external threats are driving the growth of the airport and marine port security market going forward. Internal and external threats refer to the attacks from inside and outside of an organization. Airport and marine port security provide security from attacking with internal and external threats and provide safety to the airports and marine ports.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Airport And Marine Port Security Market Share?

Key players in the airport and marine port security market include Tyco International Ltd., L-3 Communications Holdings Inc., Honeywell International Inc., HCL Infosystems Limited, Bosch Security Systems Inc., Smiths Detection Group Ltd., Moran Shipping Agencies Inc., Nedap Automatic Vehicle Identification, FLIR Systems Inc., Safran SA, Saab AB, Unisys Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Motorola Solutions Inc., James Fisher and Sons Plc, Rapiscan Systems, G4S Limited, Securitas AB, ICTS International N. V., Secom Co. Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Axis Communications AB, OSI Systems Inc., Thales Group, Leidos Holdings Inc., Johnson Controls International plc, Allied Universal.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Airport And Marine Port Security Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the airport and marine port security market are incorporating vessel traffic management information system to sustain their position in the market. Vessel traffic management information system (VTMIS) is a comprehensive and integrated technology solution used in maritime operations to monitor and manage vessel traffic within a specific maritime area, such as ports and waterways.

How Is The Global Airport And Marine Port Security Market Segmented?

1) By Technology: Surveillance Systems, Physical Access Control Systems, Screening and Scanning Systems, Perimeter Intrusion Detection System, Network Access Control and Security, Real-Time Location Systems

2) By Services: Facility and Asset Management, System Integration, Training and Consulting

3) By Infrastructure: Airport, Marine port

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Airport And Marine Port Security Market

North America was the largest region in the airport and marine port security market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the airport and marine port security market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Airport And Marine Port Security Market Definition

Airport and marine port security refers to an ecosystem which provides safety to air cargos and protection of vessels, both internally and externally. It also refers to the measures taken to ensure that treaties signed with other countries are properly enforced. It used to protect a shipping port and airport facility from terrorism, other illegal activities, and activists.

Airport And Marine Port Security Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global airport and marine port security market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Airport And Marine Port Security Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on airport and marine port security market size, airport and marine port security market drivers and trends, airport and marine port security market major players, airport and marine port security competitors' revenues, airport and marine port security market positioning, and airport and marine port security market growth across geographies. The airport and marine port security market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

