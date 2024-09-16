Global Yellow Fever Vaccine Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Yellow Fever Vaccine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Yellow Fever Vaccine Global Market Report 2024

It will grow to $5.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The yellow fever vaccine market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.32 billion in 2023 to $4.54 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the initiation of global immunization campaigns, implementation of international health regulations, mass vaccination campaigns, and advances in vaccine production technology.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Yellow Fever Vaccine Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The yellow fever vaccine market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased collaboration and partnerships, integration with routine vaccination schedules, surveillance and monitoring, increasing involvement of the private sector, and adoption of digital technologies for vaccine tracking.

Growth Driver of The Yellow Fever Vaccine Market

Increasing international travel is expected to propel the growth of the yellow fever vaccine market going forward. International travel refers to the movement of individuals across country borders for purposes such as tourism, business, or personal reasons. International travel is rising due to increased global connectivity, economic growth, and the relaxation of travel restrictions post-pandemic. The yellow fever vaccine is required or recommended for travelers visiting regions where yellow fever is endemic to prevent infection and comply with international health regulations.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Yellow Fever Vaccine Market Growth?

Key players in the yellow fever vaccine market include Merck and Co Inc., Sanofi S.A., GSK plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Lonza Group Ag, WuXi Biologics, Novavax Inc., Beijing Tiantan Biological, Bavarian Nordic A/S, Valneva SE, Biological E. Limited, Bio-Manguinhos, Instituto Butantan, Bio Farma, Panacea Biotec, Biovac, Institut Pasteur de Dakar, Ology Bioservices, Gavi, Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, PnuVax Incorporated, iBio Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Yellow Fever Vaccine Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the yellow fever vaccine market are focusing on developing effective next-generation yellow fever vaccines, such as the T-cell adaptive booster vaccine, to meet an increasing global vaccine demand. A T-cell adaptive booster vaccine is a type of vaccine designed to enhance the immune system's memory T-cell response, providing prolonged and robust immunity against specific pathogens.

How Is The Global Yellow Fever Vaccine Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Powder, Liquid

2) By Treatment Type: Pain Management Drugs, Oral Rehydration

3) By Application: Routine Immunization, Travelers, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Point Of Care Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Yellow Fever Vaccine Market

North America was the largest region in the yellow fever vaccine market in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the yellow fever vaccine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Yellow Fever Vaccine Market Definition

The yellow fever vaccine is a live, attenuated viral vaccine used to prevent yellow fever, a serious viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes. It is typically administered as a single dose and provides long-lasting immunity, often lifelong. The vaccine is especially important for people living in or traveling to endemic areas.

