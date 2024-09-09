JSE joins forces with DataBP to Transform Business Model through Cloud Marketplace Adoption

London and Johannesburg , Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), Africa's largest exchange, has collaborated strategically with DataBP to launch a ground-breaking cloud Marketplace which aims to transform the JSE’s data offerings. This new digital marketplace will serve as the central hub for all JSE data products and services.

The launch of the Marketplace is a major milestone in the JSE’s digital growth journey. The bourse has digitised client contracting for index agreements and introduced Trade Explorer for member analytics services. With its core data now cloud-hosted, the JSE is gearing up to launch a virtual storefront that allows clients to easily purchase data online.

By leveraging DataBP's advanced platform, the Marketplace will simplify client onboarding, streamline product development and automate data access entitlements and billing processes. The new data Marketplace will enable customers and redistributors to access a wide range of products efficiently. Additionally, the platform will host third-party content and analytics services, enhancing the value of the JSE’s proprietary data and expanding the distribution capabilities of the cloud marketplace.

“DataBP is excited to provide our cloud data marketplace solution to our partners at JSE,” said Mark Schaedel, CEO of DataBP. “JSE has developed a comprehensive cloud distribution platform with the intent of integrating all of its commercial information services under this cloud marketplace. Together we have developed a dynamic product catalog and order configuration process which integrates with data licensing and automated data access. We are proud to partner with clients who are combining content and cloud services to unlock value for their customers and drive product innovation. At DataBP, we are committed to leveraging cloud-native technologies to streamline commercial market data practices. We look forward to continuing our partnership with JSE and supporting their success in the marketplace.”

Mark Randall, Director of Information Services at the JSE, emphasised the strategic importance of this initiative. “Migrating data offerings to the cloud is a key part of JSE’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) strategy. It not only reduces infrastructure costs but also increases flexibility,” said Randall. “This offering marks the successful completion of the first phase of our market data modernisation strategy. Ultimately, the JSE aims to leverage cloud services to provide clients with analytics and insights, rather than just raw data.”

In support of this effort, the JSE also provides real-time market data, historical data, analytical tools and indices, hence playing an essential role in ensuring the overall integrity and efficacy of the market. By embracing technological advancements and maintaining a strong focus on regulatory compliance, customer support and data, the JSE reaffirms its position as a centre of innovation for financial markets on the African continent.

This holistic approach not only enhances the JSE’s service offerings but also contributes to the overall health and transparency of the financial landscape. As part of the JSE’s next phase of growth, this collaboration and the launch of the cloud marketplace is a strategic move that underscores its commitment to leveraging technology for market enhancement. By introducing the cloud marketplace, the JSE is not only improving the scalability, reliability and efficacy of its data products but also positions itself at the forefront of market innovation. This step is a testament to the JSE’s dedication to providing world-class products and services.

The integration of cloud technology is set to redefine the landscape of data services in the financial sector, with JSE and DataBP at the forefront of this transformation.

About JSE

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has a well-established history of operating as a marketplace for trading financial products. It is a pioneering, globally connected exchange group that enables inclusive economic growth through trusted, world-class, socially responsible products, and services for the investor of the future. It offers secure and efficient primary and secondary capital markets across a diverse range of securities, spanning equities, derivatives, and debt markets. It prides itself on being the market of choice for local and international investors looking to gain exposure to leading capital markets on the African continent. The JSE is currently ranked in the Top 20 largest stock exchanges in the world by market capitalisation, and is the largest stock exchange in Africa, having been in operation for 137 years. As a leading global exchange, the JSE co-creates, unlocks value and makes real connections happen. http://www.jse.co.za

About DataBP

DataBP is a leading technology service provider specializing in the commercialization of data. The company offers a comprehensive range of software and managed service solutions to the world’s largest financial institutions including exchanges, index providers and vendors. Founded in 2013, DataBP provides a robust platform and suite of services designed to optimize the management of data licensing and subscription services for the financial services industry.

Pheliswa Mayekiso – Email: PheliswaM@jse.co.za |Tel: +2711 520 7495 | Mobile: +2784 486 0502

Paballo Makhetha – Email: paballom@jse.co.za |Tel: +2711 520 7331 | Mobile: +2766 261 7405

Email: melanie.budden@therealizationgroup.com

Phone +44 7974937970

