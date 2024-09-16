Global Terminal Automation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Terminal Automation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The terminal automation market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7 billion in 2023 to $7.5 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in the demand for operational efficiency, increase in adoption of automated equipment, rise in regulatory pressures for environmental sustainability, increase in the need for seamless logistics, and the rise of autonomous vehicles reshaping terminal operations.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Terminal Automation Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The terminal automation market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing operational efficiency and safety improvements, rising demand for environmentally sustainable solutions, increasing regulatory mandates promoting automation in logistics and transportation, expanding global trade necessitating advanced handling capacities, and growing investments in smart infrastructure development.

Growth Driver Of The Terminal Automation Market

The increase in oil and gas production is expected to propel the growth of the terminal automation market going forward. The rise in oil and gas production is surrounded by advance drilling technologies, increased offshore drilling, demand for energy, and efforts to boost supply. Terminal automation in the oil and gas industry optimizes loading, storage, and distribution operations through automated systems, enhancing safety, efficiency, and compliance with regulatory standards.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Terminal Automation Market Growth?

Key players in the terminal automation market include Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Limited, Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation Inc., TechnipFMC plc, INTECH, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), Zebra Technologies Corporation, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, Royal Vopak N.V., Mofatt & Nichol Inc, Chemtrols Industries Pvt. Ltd., Fabtech Projects & Engineers Ltd., Varec Inc., Advanced Sys-tek Pvt. Ltd., Toptech Systems Inc, Implico GmbH, MHT Technology Ltd.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Terminal Automation Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the terminal automation market are developing cloud-based terminal operating systems (TOS) to gain operational flexibility and scalability. Cloud-based terminal operating systems (TOS) are software solutions hosted and operated from cloud infrastructure. These systems enable terminal operators to manage and optimize terminal operations through internet-enabled devices remotely.

How Is The Global Terminal Automation Market Segmented?

1) By Offering: Hardware, Software And Services

2) By Project Type: Brownfield Projects, Greenfield Projects

3) By End User: Oil And Gas, Chemical, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Terminal Automation Market

North America was the largest region in the terminal automation market in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the terminal automation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Terminal Automation Market Definition

Terminal automation refers to the integration of advanced technologies and systems to enhance the efficiency and safety of terminal operations. The primary goals of terminal automation are to improve operational efficiency, reduce labor costs, enhance safety, and ensure faster and more reliable throughput of goods or passengers.

Terminal Automation Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global terminal automation market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Terminal Automation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on terminal automation market size, terminal automation market drivers and trends, terminal automation market major players, terminal automation competitors' revenues, terminal automation market positioning, and terminal automation market growth across geographies. The terminal automation market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

