Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agri natural enemy pest control market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $18.55 billion in 2023 to $19.82 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to environmental awareness, regulatory support, farmers' adoption, consumer demand.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The agri natural enemy pest control market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $27.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global population growth, climate change impact, rising awareness of sustainable agriculture, emerging markets, government incentives.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market

The growing demand for food is expected to boost the growth of the agri natural enemy pest control market going forward. Food is any substance consumed by living organisms to provide essential nutrients and energy for growth, maintenance, and overall well-being. Agri-natural enemy pest control helps farmers maximize their crop yields by managing pest populations effectively. This ensures that more food is produced from the same acreage of land.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

Which Market Players Are Driving The Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Growth?

Key players in the agri natural enemy pest control market include Ecolab Inc, Bayer AG, Syngenta Group Co. Ltd., Anticimex Group, Koppert Biological Systems, Wageningen University & Research, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Certis USA LLC, Dow Inc., BASF Agricultural Specialities, Andermatt Biocontrol AG, Isagro S. P. A, MB Integrated Pest Control, AstraZeneca, Advanced Integrated Pest Management, Integrated Pest Management Pest Control, BioBee Biological Systems, Biobest Group NV, Bioline AgroSciences Ltd., Bioplanet Corp., Biorend Inc., Biota Biosciences, Crop Defenders Ltd., Fargro Ltd., GreenMethods B. V., Koppert Biological Systems, Marrone Bio Innovations, Natural Insect Control, Natural Enemies Pest Management, Cook's Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Size?

Major companies operating in the agri natural enemy pest control market are developing innovative technologies such as mating disruption solutions to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. A mating disruption solution refers to a pest control method employed in agriculture and pest management to reduce the reproduction of certain insect pests.

How Is The Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Segmented?

1) By Natural Enemy Service Type: Importation, Augmentation, Conservation

2) By Control Agent: Predators, Parasitoids, Pathogens, Bacteria, Fungi, Oomycota, Competitors, Other Control Agents

3) By Application: Ant Control, Beetle Control, Bird Control, Insects Control, Mosquitoes and Flies Control, Rat and Rodent Control.

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market

North America was the largest region in the agri natural enemy pest control market in 2023.The regions covered in the agri natural enemy pest control market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Definition

Agri-natural enemy pest control refers to the process of controlling a pest. It is a procedure that uses bio-pesticides to manage all conventional pesticide residues, giving protection from harmful insects that might damage agricultural products and cause soil degradation. This includes predators, parasiticides, bacteria, and worms, which swallow their prey resulting in sudden death.

The Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on agri natural enemy pest control market size, agri natural enemy pest control market drivers and trends, agri natural enemy pest control market major players, agri natural enemy pest control competitors' revenues, agri natural enemy pest control market positioning, and agri natural enemy pest control market growth across geographies. The agri natural enemy pest control market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

