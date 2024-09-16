Application Security Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Application Security Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Application Security Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The application security market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.3 billion in 2023 to $13.9 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to security awareness and training, rising cybersecurity threat landscape, increased frequency and sophistication of attacks, insider threats and privilege abuse.

The application security market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $32.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to supply chain security, enhanced multi-factor authentication, continuous security testing, focus on insider threat mitigation, unified security platforms.

Increased security breaches at the business application level contributed to the growth of the application security market. Application security enhances the security of the web and mobile-based applications that can mitigate some of the breaches through the application.

Key players in the application security market include International Business Machines Corporation, Synopsys Inc., Checkmarx Ltd., Veracode Inc., Micro Focus International plc, WhiteHat Security Inc., Rapid7 Inc., Contrast Security Inc., Qualys Inc., Trustwave Holdings Inc., Acunetix Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Cisco Systems Inc., Capgemini SE, Onapsis Inc., GitLab Inc., CAST, VMware Inc., OneSpan Inc., Imperva Inc., F5 Networks Inc., NowSecure Inc., Pradeo Security Systems, Lookout Inc., Data Theorem Inc., Zimperium Inc., Kryptowire LLC, Appthority Inc., NSFocus Information Technology Co. Ltd., N-Stalker Inc., Oracle Corporation, SiteLock LLC, Fasoo. com Inc., Apriorit Inc., UnderDefense LLC, Exodata S. A. S, Palo Alto Networks Inc., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corporation, CrowdStrike Inc., OneTrust Inc., Fortinet Inc., WhiteSource Software Ltd., SecureLink Inc., Appknox.

Major companies operating in the application security market are focusing on innovative products such as cloud-native application security solutions to drive revenues in their market. Cloud-native application security solution is a type of security solution that is specifically designed to protect cloud-native applications.

1) By Solution: Web Application Security, Mobile Application Security

2) By Testing Type: Static Application Security Testing, Dynamic Application Security Testing, Interactive Application Security Testing

3) By End-User: BFSI, IT And Telecommunication, Government And Defense, Healthcare, Retail, Education, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Application Security Market

North America was the largest region in the application security market in 2023.The regions covered in the application security market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Application Security Market Definition

Application security refers to the process of creating, incorporating, and testing security measures into applications to guard against dangers, including illegal access and modification. It also includes tools and methods to protect applications once application security is deployed. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The Application Security Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on application security market size, application security market drivers and trends, application security market major players, application security competitors' revenues, application security market positioning, and application security market growth across geographies. The application security market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

