Advanced Distribution Management System Global Market 2024 To Reach $5.17 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 19.0%

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The advanced distribution management system market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.15 billion in 2023 to $2.58 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to need for improved grid reliability and efficiency, growth in distributed energy resources (DERs), adoption of smart grid technologies, increase in renewable energy integration, emphasis on grid modernization.

The advanced distribution management system market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, increased adoption of microgrids, growth in demand response programs, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in ADMS, emphasis on cybersecurity for advanced distribution management.

The rising adoption of smart grid infrastructure is expected to propel the growth of the advanced distribution management system market going forward. Smart grid infrastructure is an electricity network that employs digital and other cutting-edge technology to monitor and regulate the transmission of electricity from all generation sources to meet the various electrical needs of end users. Smart grids monitor the flow of electricity and dynamically control power distribution by utilizing modern communication and sensor technology. Smart grid technology enables power distribution networks to monitor and control energy flows in real time, allowing for more effective load management, greater usage of existing infrastructure, and less need for network development.

Key players in the advanced distribution management system market include Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Survalent Technology Corporation, Oracle Corporation., Capgemini SE, Operation Technology Inc., Hexagon AB, Hitachi Ltd., Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited., Minsait ACS Inc., Wipro Limited, Anterix Inc., Det Norske Veritas GL, Advanced Control Systems Inc., Advanced Microgrid Solutions, Asea Brown Boveri Ltd., Accenture plc, Advanced Energy Industries Inc., Advanced Power Technologies LLC, Advanced Utility Systems, Alstom SA, Ambient Corporation, American Electric Power Company Inc., Aquanta Inc., AutoGrid Systems Inc., Avangrid Inc., Black & Veatch Holding Company, CGI Group Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comverge Inc.

Major companies operating in the Advanced Distribution Management System market are introducing innovative tools, such as AI-powered conversational tools, to gain a competitive edge in the market. An AI-powered conversational tool refers to a software application or system that utilizes artificial intelligence and natural language processing technologies to engage in human-like conversations with users, providing information, assistance, and responses to queries and tasks.

1) By Offering: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-premises

3) By System Type: Distribution Management System (DMS), Automated Meter Reading or Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMR/AMI), Distributed Energy Resources Management Systems (DERMS), Energy Management Systems (EMS), Customer Information Systems (CIS), Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)

4) By Organization Size: Large enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

5) By End User: Energy and Utilities, Defense and Government, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Telecom, IT and ITeS, Other End-Users

North America was the largest region in the advanced distribution management system market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the advanced distribution management system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Advanced Distribution Management System Market Definition

The advanced distribution management system (ADMS) is the software framework that supports the entire set of distribution management and optimization functions. The distribution grid’s performance is enhanced by an ADMS’s automated outage restoration and other features.

