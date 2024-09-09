Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment on South Africa marking International Vulture Awareness Day 2024

South Africa joins the global community today in commemorating International Vulture Awareness Day (IVAD), observed annually on the first Saturday of September. Supported worldwide by hundreds of organizers and thousands of participants, IVAD seeks to raise awareness about the vital role vultures play in our ecosystems and the urgent need for their conservation.

Vultures are ecologically significant birds that are facing numerous threats, putting several species at risk of extinction. In recognition of their critical role in maintaining healthy ecosystems, International Vulture Awareness Day serves as a coordinated global effort to spotlight the conservation of vultures and the crucial work being done to protect them.

Africa is home to 11 of the 15 species of Old-World vultures, with South Africa hosting nine species, seven of which are currently threatened with extinction. These include the Bearded Vulture and Cape Vulture, which nest on cliffs, as well as tree-nesting species like the Hooded Vulture, White-backed Vulture, Lappet-faced Vulture, White-headed Vulture, and Palm-nut Vulture. Notably, the White-headed, Hooded, and White-backed Vultures are listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

Vultures are indispensable to the environment, acting as nature’s cleanup crew by swiftly and efficiently disposing of carcasses. This service prevents the spread of disease and contributes to the overall health of ecosystems. However, over the past 30 years, African vultures have seen a dramatic decline due to factors such as poisoning, collisions with energy infrastructure, illegal harvesting for traditional medicine, and habitat loss.

The decline and threats faced by vultures vary across the continent. In Southern and East Africa, vultures often die after consuming carcasses intentionally poisoned by poachers targeting wildlife like rhinos and elephants or by those involved in human-wildlife conflict. In Southern Africa, vultures are also deliberately killed for use in traditional medicine and as a result of direct persecution, often linked to the illegal wildlife trade.

Research indicates that the situation is critical, with vulture populations declining rapidly across Africa. The loss of vultures could lead to serious ecological and public health consequences, such as the spread of disease from unprocessed carcasses and increased human-wildlife conflict, including the rise in stray dog populations and associated rabies cases.

Additionally, the consumption of poisoned vulture body parts in traditional medicine poses a significant, yet underreported, threat to human health.

In response to this crisis, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE) established a National Vulture Task Force (NVTF), which developed a Multi-Species Biodiversity Management Plan (BMP) published for implementation in March 2023. The BMP aligns with the recently published White Paper on Conservation and Sustainable Use of South Africa’s Biodiversity and emphasizes the shared responsibility of conservation among various stakeholders, including traditional leaders, health practitioners, communities, and civil society.

Looking ahead, South Africa, through the DFFE, is contributing to a situational analysis on vulture conservation across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, which will inform a SADC Vulture Strategy. This initiative is part of the Second State of Protected and Conserved Areas (SOPACA) Report, demonstrating the collaborative efforts of multiple stakeholders working together to ensure the survival of vulture species and the continued provision of their essential ecosystem services.

The goal is to reduce and ultimately stop the intentional poisoning of vultures and to work alongside traditional medicine practitioners to promote sustainable practices that will aid in the conservation of these vital species. Education efforts aimed at communities will continue, highlighting the critical ecosystem services and health benefits provided by vultures while fostering a deeper understanding of their cultural significance.

