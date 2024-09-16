Global Automotive Pumps Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Automotive Pumps Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive pumps market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $21.25 billion in 2023 to $22.52 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, changes in consumer preferences and driving habits, government regulations and safety standards, improvements in manufacturing processes.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automotive Pumps Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive pumps market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $28.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, growing focus on sustainability and reducing emissions, electrification of vehicles, increased focus on electric and hybrid powertrains, growing demand for electric and fuel cell vehicles.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Automotive Pumps Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5761&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Automotive Pumps Market

The rising electrification of vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive pump market. An automotive pump is a device that functions by lifting, compressing, or transferring fluids around the vehicle's operating system by using mechanical force or electric energy from a motor. An increase in fuel costs is persuading commuters to look at cheaper alternatives. Electric vehicles are a zero-emission and economical option that is gaining popularity.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-pumps-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Steering the Automotive Pumps Market Growth?

Key players in the automotive pumps market include Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, KSPG AG, Magna International Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Automotive Pumps Market Overview?

The growing adoption of new technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive pump market. New technologies such as gasoline turbochargers, gasoline direct injection, and automatic transmission enable efficient circulation of oil in all parts of an automobile to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of automotive pumps.

How Is The Global Automotive Pumps Market Segmented?

1) By Pump Type: Automotive Fuel Injection Pumps, Automotive Fuel Supply Pumps, Automotive Engine Oil Pumps, Automotive Transmission Oil Pumps, Automotive Coolant Pumps, Automotive Steering Pumps, Automotive Vacuum Pumps, Automotive Windshield Washer Pumps

2) By Electric Vehicle Type: BEV, FCEV, HEV, PHEV

3) By Technology Type: Electric Automotive Pumps, Mechanical Automotive Pumps

4) By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Automotive Pumps Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive pumps market in 2023 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automotive pumps market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive Pumps Market Definition

The automotive pump transmits fluids (liquid or gas) by lowering or raising the pressure on the fluids to improve vehicle performance and fuel efficiency. Automotive pumps function by lifting, compressing, or transferring fluids around the vehicle's operating system by using mechanical force or electric energy from a motor.

Automotive Pumps Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automotive pumps market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automotive Pumps Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive pumps market size, automotive pumps market drivers and trends, automotive pumps market major players, automotive pumps competitors' revenues, automotive pumps market positioning, and automotive pumps market growth across geographies. The automotive pumps market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pumped Hydro Storage Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pumped-hydro-storage-global-market-report

Agricultural Pumps Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-pumps-global-market-report

Aircraft Pumps Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-pumps-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.