Minister Dion George: Launch of SA National Parks Week 2024

I arrived this morning from the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, where we discussed important environmental matters impacting on us in Southern Africa, our continent and the World. I came directly to the launch of this 19th annual South African National Parks Week that forms a crucial element of our objective across our Continent to better connect our people with the natural heritage that belongs to us all. I am delighted to be here for the first time in the breathtaking Marakele National Park, nestled in the stunning Waterberg Mountains.

This week serves as a profound reminder of our shared heritage, the awe-inspiring landscapes that define South Africa, and the immense responsibility we bear to safeguard them for generations to come.

To everyone here today, whether you're experiencing the wonder of our national parks for the first time or are a seasoned admirer of their beauty and diversity, I extend my warmest welcome.

Today, we celebrate the deep and lasting connection between South Africans and the natural world that surrounds us. South African National Parks Week is about fostering that connection by inviting everyone to experience the wonders that these parks have to offer, free of charge. The week will extend to 15 September. Kruger, Kgalagadi, Addo, and some sections of Table Mountain will be open until Friday, 13 September.

Everyone over the age of 18 is required to bring an identity document to gain free access. Children under 18 are not required to bring an identity document but should be accompanied by an adult

South Africa presides over a network of 21 National parks. Each of which is managed by SANParks in six provinces.

This year's theme, “Own Your National Parks,” is a call to action. It is an invitation to visit one of our National Parks and an opportunity to embrace these parks as our own. To see them not just as the picturesque landscapes that they are, but as living, breathing parts of our heritage, our culture, and the legacy we leave behind. These parks belong to each and every one of us, and it is our collective responsibility to protect and preserve them for the generations to come.

Now in its 19th year, National Parks Week has become a powerful platform to showcase the invaluable natural and cultural treasures we hold. By offering free access, SANParks is extending an open hand to all South Africans in order to foster a deeper appreciation for the rich biodiversity and historical significance found within our parks.

As we reflect on the importance of the National Parks Week and our shared responsibility, it is equally important to look ahead. Our vision for South Africa’s national parks cannot be limited to conservation — it must extend to revitalization and growth. That brings me to our new Kruger, Kirstenbosch-iSimangaliso Icon Status Strategy, or KISS. KISS is a bold initiative designed to elevate our parks, botanical gardens, and marine protected areas to world-renowned tourism destinations.

Through KISS, we will transform these national treasures into economic powerhouses for our country. By enhancing visitor experiences and employing innovative management practices, we will ensure that our parks do more than conserve our natural and cultural heritage — they will also serve as meaningful contributors to an inclusive, green economy in which everyone can participate and benefit.

This strategy will focus on unlocking opportunities: opportunities for investment, for community development, poverty alleviation and most importantly, for job creation, especially for our youth.

As we work to revolutionize our parks into world-class destinations, we must recognize that the future of these spaces lies in the hands of our young people. It is vital that we expose our youth to the natural assets within these parks so that they not only appreciate their beauty but also understand the need to protect and conserve them.

By involving young people in conservation efforts, we create a virtuous cycle. As up-and-coming generations connect with nature, they develop a sense of ownership, which in turn drives them to protect these resources for themselves and future generations.

More than that, the development of our parks will present a wealth of opportunities and potential career pathways. By learning about our biodiversity, ecosystems, and the tourism industry, young people will be able to leverage these natural assets into fulfilling careers in fields such as conservation, ecotourism, and environmental management and protection.

The opportunity also exists, as we accelerate the just energy transition away from fossil fuels towards greener energy sources, for the generation of more jobs in the green economy for our current workforce.

As we inspire young people to engage with our national parks, we must also recognise the broader role these parks play in promoting unity within our communities. National parks are spaces where people from different backgrounds come together to share experiences, celebrate nature, and strengthen social bonds.

Our national parks serve as a reminder of what we can achieve when we work together. By combining the efforts of local communities, business leaders, and political representatives in the success of these parks, we strengthen the ties that bind us as a nation.

At the start of another National Parks Week, I invite each of you to embrace this year’s theme. To “Own Your National Parks” is an opportunity for all of us to step forward and play our part in the conservation and celebration of our natural heritage.

Our parks are living treasures. They require the dedication of communities, businesses, and every individual who values the beauty and history they hold. Today, we take another step in a journey of commitment, where each of us can contribute to the preservation and sustainable growth of these spaces. Whether through direct involvement, education, or simply visiting, we all have a role in ensuring their future.

Our parks are waiting for you. They are not just places to visit but spaces that hold the potential for your enjoyment, your growth, your careers, and your opportunities. Take what you see and learn here, and let it shape how you contribute to the conservation of our country's natural and cultural legacy.

I am confident that together, through our shared efforts, we can ensure that these parks remain vibrant, thriving centers of biodiversity, cultural significance, and economic opportunity for generations to come.

In closing, I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who has made this event, and this week, possible. Your continued support for our national parks and this initiative has made a lasting impact. Your commitment shows that conservation and economic growth can go hand in hand, benefiting both our natural heritage and everyone who lives in South Africa.

To the SANParks team and all the dedicated staff who work tirelessly to maintain and improve our parks, thank you. Your efforts ensure that these spaces remain accessible, well-managed, and sustainable for future generations. The work you do goes beyond the here and now — it’s an investment in South Africa’s future.

To the communities, visitors, and young people here today, I thank you for your enthusiasm and participation. Your presence reinforces the vision that our parks truly belong to everyone. Together, we are building a legacy of conservation, education, and opportunity that will endure long after this week has ended.

Distinguished guests, I declare the 2024 SA National Parks Week now officially opened.

Enjoy SA National Parks Week.

Thank you once again.

