The 19th China International Mountain Outdoor Sports Open opens in southwest China's Chongqing

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 19th China International Mountain Outdoor Sports Open (Chongqing Wulong) kicked off on Sept. 7 in Wulong District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, according to the People's Government of Wulong District, one of the organizers of the event.



The four-day event has attracted a total of 47 teams from over a dozen countries and regions, including New Zealand, France, etc.

Since its establishment in 2003, the China International Mountain Outdoor Sports Open has been held eighteen times. As an A-level international mountain outdoor sports event, it has become one of the most influential, largest, and highest-level off-road races in the world.

In July of this year, the event was selected as one of China's top ten sports tourism projects in 2024 by the General Administration of Sport and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The contest covers a total distance of approximately 241.4 kilometers, which is divided into four stages. The route design features the combination of mountains and water, showcasing the beautiful natural scenery of Chongqing while also connecting the unique mountain outdoor resources and sports industry highlights of Wulong.

Wulong has been rated as a world natural heritage site and top rural tourism destination, a national 5A tourist attraction, a national tourism resort, a national demonstration area for promoting across-region tourism and ecological development, and an innovative model of practicing the concept of "lush mountains and lucid waters are invaluable assets."

Besides, it has won 10 honors in fields like outdoor sports, mountain quest and sports marketing.

In recent years, Chongqing has been promoting the integration of sports with other industries and explored the development model featuring the combination of tourism and sports. It has actively expanded the diverse forms of sports tourism.

Wulong District, relying on top-level brand events, is promoting the third major reform of the region's tourism industry led by internationalization. The organization of top-level sports events is rising to be an important engine for upgrading the local sports industry chain.

The organizers of the event said they are committed to maintaining a professional attitude, strict standards, and thoughtful services to ensure a successful competition.

Looking ahead, Wulong District will strive to make this competition a world-renowned brand for tourism in Wulong and establish it as a long-standing event in international mountain outdoor sports.

Source: The People's Government of Wulong District of Chongqing Municipality

Contact person: Ms. Fu, Tel: 86-10-63074558

