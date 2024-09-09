Derby Barracks / Attempted murder and other charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24A5004705

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 12:05 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bean Hill Rd, Glover, VT

VIOLATION(s):

Attempted Murder Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon Reckless Endangerment Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Alaina Bouchard

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Glover, VT

VICTIM: Jordan Labounty

AGE: 35

City, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon Center, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At about 12:05 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, the Vermont State Police received several 911 calls from Jordan Labounty, 35, of Lyndon Center, who reported having been shot at while fleeing a residence in West Glover. Labounty met with troopers at the Derby Barracks. Investigation determined Labounty and Alaina Bouchard, 35, of West Glover had recently met and were at Bouchard’s residence when a verbal disagreement ensued between the parties. While Labounty was leaving this residence in his vehicle, Bouchard fired a gun multiple times at Labounty’s vehicle, striking it in several locations. No injuries were reported.

Troopers responded to Bouchard’s residence and executed a search warrant on the property later Saturday morning. Troopers seized physical evidence and took Bouchard into custody. She was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Derby for processing and was ordered held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport. Bouchard is scheduled to be arraigned on the above charges at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, in Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Newport.

VSP’s investigation indicates this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

No additional information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Bouchard’s arraignment. Members of the media should contact the court to confirm details of the hearing.

- 30 -