Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues By 2032

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Size

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially Over 2032

Upcoming trends in the automotive battery thermal management market include increased demand for high-performance, fuel-efficient vehicles and stricter emissions regulations.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research, titled, " Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market ," The automotive battery thermal management system market size was valued at $4.6 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $18.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2023 to 2032.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A74563 The increase in the need for enhanced ride quality and heat insulation for cabin comfort in the automobile sector drives demand for thermal management systems. The growth in the number of electrical and electronic components within automobiles necessitates the development of improved thermal management systems for heat dissipation.Thermal management solutions for IC engines are likely to become obsolete eventually as the automobile industry transitions to electric mobility. However, the surge in demand for heavy-duty electrical components, such as heavy-duty batteries and high-current motors, is projected to keep these thermal management solutions in high demand. The need for electrical and electronic components in both passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles has expanded tremendously as automation and engine electrification have increased.The increase in battery electric vehicles or plug-in hybrid vehicles is likely to drive the automotive battery thermal management system market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in 2021, many European countries witnessed double-digit growth in EV sales, whereas the European region captured around 34% of global EV sales in 2021 compared to 43% in 2020. The overall plug-in vehicle sales reached about 2.27 million units in 2021 compared to 1.37 million in 2020.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A74563 EV manufacturers, OEMs, battery and battery technology businesses, and automotive BTMS manufacturers are all involved. Valeo Company has developed sophisticated thermal management systems for EV batteries that assist preserve greater battery life and enhance battery range by up to 30% in both seasons. Furthermore, the firm provides electrically driven compressors (EDCs) for battery cooling and temperature management. As a result, as EV sales increase, these improvements and innovations will assist in promoting market growth in the future. In April 2023, Valeo expanded its presence in Japan with the opening of a production site in the heart of the Fukuoka region, an important hub for Japanese carmakers. The plant in Kanda is part of Valeo Thermal Systems and produces high-performance active grille shutters and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC).The automotive battery thermal management system market is segmented based on type, vehicle type, technology, propulsion, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into conventional and solid-state. In 2022, the conventional segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue. Based on vehicle type, it is categorized into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The commercial vehicles segment acquired the largest share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Based on technology, it is classified into active, passive, and hybrid. The active segment acquired the largest share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2032. By propulsion, it is divided into hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), and battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The battery-electric vehicles segment generated the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period.Region-wise, the automotive battery thermal management system market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific remains a significant participant in the automotive battery thermal management system industry.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A74563 𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘• The automotive battery thermal management system market analysis is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for laminated products across various industries, technological advancements, and a growing trend toward sustainability.• The growing trend towards sustainability is driving the adoption of eco-friendly products in the production of automotive battery thermal management systems. Automotive battery thermal management systems that use processes are in high demand, and manufacturers are investing in the development of environmentally friendly automotive battery thermal management systems.• Asia Pacific is the largest market for automotive battery thermal management systems, driven by the increasing demand for automotive battery thermal management systems in industries such as oil and gas, manufacturing, and automotive. The region is also home to some of the largest manufacturers of automotive battery thermal management systems.• The automotive battery thermal management system market is highly competitive, with several major players operating globally. To remain competitive, companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and expanding their distribution networks.The key automotive battery thermal management system market leaders profiled in the report include 𝑴𝑨𝑯𝑳𝑬 𝑮𝒎𝒃𝑯, 𝑳𝑮 𝑪𝒉𝒆𝒎, 𝑽𝒂𝒍𝒆𝒐, 𝑯𝒂𝒏𝒐𝒏 𝑺𝒚𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒎𝒔, 𝑺𝒂𝒎𝒔𝒖𝒏𝒈 𝑺𝑫𝑰 𝑪𝒐., 𝑳𝒕𝒅., 𝑫𝒂𝒏𝒂 𝑳𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒅, 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒍 𝑨𝑮, 𝑮𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒎 𝑰𝒏𝒄, 𝑪𝒂𝒍𝒔𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄 𝑲𝒂𝒏𝒔𝒆𝒊 𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 (𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒊 𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏) 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑹𝒐𝒃𝒆𝒓𝒕 𝑩𝒐𝒔𝒄𝒉 𝑮𝒎𝒃𝑯. These key players adopted several strategies such as new product launch & development, acquisition, partnership, collaboration, and business expansion to increase the automotive battery thermal management system market share during the forecast period.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.