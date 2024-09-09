EXtrance Partners with RELPI as Preferred Investment Management Platform Technology Partner

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EXtrance , a leading provider of cutting-edge investment management technology solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with the Real Estate Limited Partner Institute (RELPI) as the preferred technology partner for investment management platforms. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the real estate investment industry, combining EXtrance's advanced platform capabilities with RELPI's commitment to empowering real estate limited partners.The partnership will provide RELPI members with the opportunity to access EXtrance’s best-in-class, state-of-the-art platform, featuring a comprehensive suite of tools for managing and optimizing real estate investments. By leveraging EXtrance’s technology, RELPI aims to enhance transparency, improve operational efficiency, and drive better investment outcomes for its members.William Lively, CEO of EXtrance, stated: "We are thrilled to partner with RELPI as their preferred technology provider for private equity fund managers and firms. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of real estate investors. A great example is the EXtrance Marketplace, the first solution to finally deliver liquidity to LPs in a way that’s healthy to the fund and their supporters. By working together, we can empower RELPI members with the tools they need to achieve greater success in their investment endeavors."Jonathan Schein, CEO and Founder of RELPI, added: "Partnering with EXtrance aligns with our mission to support real estate limited partners with the best resources available. EXtrance’s platform stands out for its robust features and user-friendly design, making it an ideal choice for our members. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this partnership will have on our community."Through this strategic partnership, EXtrance and RELPI are set to redefine the landscape of real estate investment management, offering unparalleled value to limited partners and fostering long-term growth and success.For more information, please contact:Conrad MagalisChief Marketing Officerconrad@extrance.orgAbout EXtranceEXtrance is a leading technology company specializing in investment management platforms for real estate and other asset classes. With a focus on innovation and client success, EXtrance delivers tailored solutions that drive efficiency and transparency in investment operations.About RELPIReal Estate Limited Partner Institute is the establishment of a globally connected community of best-in-class organizations and individuals devoted to the best practices in real estate asset allocation and investment for pension funds, endowments, foundations, asset managers and family offices.

