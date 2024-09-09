Tulagi police rescue 28 people from a sunken ship between Guadalcanal and Florida islands

Tulagi police have rescued 28 passengers from a sunken ship between Guadalcanal and Florida islands on 8 September 2024.

The landing craft Adi Wai Tui left Honiara to Tulagi and experienced the sea coming from the bottom of the ship.

Crew members of the ship try to pump out the water but the water coming into the ship is more that water going out and it is getting worse as a result the ship sank.

Tulagi police fast craft with the help of four additional small boats respond to the incident and rescue the passengers and the crew members.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Central Province, Inspector George Mouli said, “The 28 people rescued include 13 crew members, a child, six females and eight male persons.”

PPC Mouli said, “The 28 people were rescued and arrived safely at Tulagi police jetty. Four passengers were transported to Tulagi hospital for medical checks due to sea trauma and later discharge.”

Inspector Mouli said, “This incident is a continuous reminder to the ship owners and the captains that make sure your boat is seaworthy to provide services to our people.”

Mr. Mouli said, “Life of the passengers are in the hands of the captain and its crew members. Good to regularly check the sea worthy of the ship before providing services to the general public.”

If you require help at sea call the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) on phone 21609 or 27685 or the toll-free phone 977; or call the RSIPF National Communication Centre on phone 23666 or the toll-free phone 999.

Safety at sea starts with you. IF YOU ARE NOT TOO SURE, STAY ASHORE

//End//