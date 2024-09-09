The 4th Annual Entheofest will be held on the University of Michigan campus at the Hatcher Library September 22, 2024

Entheofest 4th Annual on September 22, 2024

SAPS is beyond excited to student sponsor Entheofest for the fourth year in a row. It’s amazing to see so many different fields come together to celebrate these sacred plants.” — SAPS President Emily Berriman

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: Jim Salame entheofest@gmail.comThe 4th Annual Entheofest will be held on the University of Michigan campus on the steps of the Hatcher Library on September 22nd, 2024, to honor Mother Earth’s sacred plant medicines and to celebrate the four-year anniversary of the City of Ann Arbor’s resolution to decriminalize entheogenic plants and fungi.The Entheofest is brought to you by U of M’s Students Association for Psychedelic Studies ( SAPS ): bringing activism, art, music and education for a free-speech event to mobilize and motivate decriminalization throughout the state of Michigan.The Entheofest on September 22, 2024, is in its four year celebrating the unanimous passing of the City of Ann Arbor resolution to decriminalize entheogenic plants and fungi in 2020. That same year, Ann Arbor’s City Council passed a resolution to honor the month of September as Entheogenic Plant and Fungi Awareness Month. September 20th is also recognized as Global Mushroom Day. This free event, on the first day of Autumn, features local leaders, activists and entertainers from around the state. Students Association of Psychedelic Studies President Emily Berriman said, “SAPS is beyond excited to student sponsor Entheofest for the fourth year in a row. It’s amazing to see so many different fields come together to celebrate these sacred plants.”Ann Arbor’s Red Yoga will offer yoga beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a sound bath at 11 a.m. The Entheofest speaker program will begin at 1:11 p.m. and conclude just after 4 p.m. with a performance by the Tamerrian Institute’s ancient African martial arts warriors. A free afterparty with food and drinks for purchase will have music by local Grateful Dead cover band Deadicated at Rabbit Hole 210 S. First Street following the festival.The Entheofest Planning Committee is honored to have George A. Mashour, M.D., Ph.D. , founder and director of the University of Michigan Psychedelic Research Center, as this years keynote speaker. Other esteemed speakers include author and neurobiologist William Leonard Pickard, University of Michigan researcher Kevin Boehnke, SAPS President Emily Berriman, Spiritual Leader Mariela Perez- Simons, Triathlete and Activist Brandon Hillaker, Michigan State Senator Jeff Irwin, Washtenaw County Prosecuting Attorney Eli Savit, and more.Internationally recognized for his work on consciousness, George A. Mashour, M.D., Ph.D. is a neuroscientist at the University of Michigan, Professor of Anesthesiology and Pharmacology, and Founding Director of the Michigan Psychedelic Center.Entheofest is proud to welcome The University of Michigan School of Medicine Psychedelic Research Center as a sponsor this year.In addition to the aforementioned politicians and notable psychedelic activists and personalities, other drug policy reform organizations will be making an appearance. Among them are harm reduction groups LEAF and Look Out, Michigan Psychedelic Society, Detroit Psychedelic Society, Great Lakes Expungement Network, Sons & Daughter United, and more. Follow Entheofest on Facebook, @Entheofest on Instagram, and visit Entheofest.org for more information.Entheofest is a celebration of our plant teachers and the support for the progress being made to decriminalize these substances. We kindly ask that it is not approached as space for consumption or commerce and that attendees remain mindful of university space and others around.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.