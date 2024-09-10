Stu Booker, Appointed Chief Operating Officer - Strategic Leader Brings 30+ Years of Special Operations Expertise

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aware Defense, a leading innovator in custom in-ear technology for the military and law enforcement, is proud to announce the appointment of Stu Booker, Lt Col (Ret.), as Chief Operating Officer, further strengthening its leadership in delivering elite solutions to those who serve. Stu brings over 30 years of experience from the United States Air Force, where he led Special Operations Forces teams and developed key strategic plans that significantly enhanced military operations at the highest levels.“Stu Booker, a former Special Tactics Officer, has made extraordinary contributions to our country, including leading the 17th Special Tactics Squadron in support of the 75th Ranger Regiment. He is a strategic and tactical powerhouse with an impressive acumen for driving impactful solutions built in partnership with the U.S. Military. Stu will continue strategically positioning our FDA-cleared 3D scanning technology and next-gen hearing protection at the forefront of DoD operations, driving adoption across key defense sectors," said Sam Kellett, Jr., CEO of Aware. Stu will lead all SBIR initiatives, including blast overpressure mitigation and brain health, to improve operational readiness and safeguard our defense forces."Specializing in advanced hearing protection, enhanced situational awareness, continuous monitoring, and precision therapeutics, Aware Defense safeguards and optimizes operational performance in the most challenging environments. Aware’s FDA-cleared, patented 3D ear scanner uniquely captures the ear's natural state and maps the entire ear canal, delivering unmatched comfort. This results in superior protection, driven by an AI-refined model, a 55,000-scan database, and cutting-edge noncontact 3D radial imaging. As Chief Operating Officer, Stu Booker will bring his combined military and corporate expertise to drive strategic operations and fuel the company's growth in the defense sector.“I am honored to join Aware Defense, a trusted innovation partner for the DoD. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help steer solutions that meet the evolving needs of our defense forces," said Stu Booker, Chief Operating Officer of Aware Defense. “I have firsthand experience with the vital importance of Aware's technology in equipping troops with optimal hearing protection, and I wish I had access to it as a Combat Controller. Aware’s precision-designed ear pro outperforms all others,” Booker added.His background includes commanding U.S. and Partner Nation Special Operations teams in both garrison and combat, focusing on complex air-to-ground integration, disaster relief, personnel recovery, and more. He has also worked at the MAJCOM and COCOM levels and contributed to political-military initiatives at the Theater Special Operations Command level. Stu's transition to the private sector was equally remarkable, where he used his expertise to align emerging technologies with DoD needs.Aware Defense is forefront of advanced hearing protection and in-ear biometric technology. Groundbreaking in-ear solutions include the Aware Hearable, which provides continuous biometric monitoring with electroencephalogram (EEG), photoplethysmograph (PPG), heart rate (EKG/ECG), core temperature, and bioimpedance tracking. Stu Booker will continue developing Aware Hearable's capabilities as part of his role, focusing on mitigating the effects of blast overpressure and addressing traumatic brain injury (TBI) concerns in military environments. Aware Defense aims to optimize brain health protection and enhance the safety and performance of warfighters by providing real-time blast detection, continuous neural monitoring, and individualized “Neural Fingerprints” for each soldier. For more information, visit www. AwareCBW .com.###About Aware Custom Biometric WearablesAware Custom Biometric Wearables is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and its Aware Hearable lab is in San Diego, CA. As a leading innovator in custom in-ear technology, Aware specializes in hearing protection, enhanced hearing, continuous biometric monitoring, and precision therapeutics. Leveraging the capabilities of its patented 3D ear scanner, Aware’s in-ear devices boast a perfect custom-fit that is uniquely comfortable and optimizes the performance of each device. Groundbreaking in-ear solutions include the Aware Hearable for continuous biometric monitoring with electroencephalogram (EEG), photoplethysmogram (PPG), heart rate (EKG/ECG), core temperature, and bioimpedance. Proudly U.S.-based, Aware serves a diverse range of healthcare, military, and industrial sectors. Journal of Neural Engineering

