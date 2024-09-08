PHILIPPINES, September 8 - Press Release

September 5, 2024 "Patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya" - Bong Go supports struggling sectors in Legazpi City In support of interventions to create more economic opportunities for the poor, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go partnered with the provincial government of Albay led by Governor Edcel Greco Lagman and the national government, in providing Sustainable Livelihood support to the 168 qualified beneficiaries gathered at the Albay Astrodome in Legazpi City on Tuesday, September 3. Through this initiative, these micro-entrepreneurs were given a boost to jumpstart or uplift small businesses. "Suportado ko ang ganitong mga livelihood program kung saan tuturuan po kayo mag-negosyo, (at) bibigyan ho kayo ng tulong para palaguin ang inyong negosyo. Kapag lumago ang inyong negosyo, dalhin niyo po ang mga kita sa inyong mga pamilya... mas masarap sa pakiramdam kapag pinagpawisan at pinaghirapan niyo po ang inyong pagnenegosyo," said Go in a message. "Alam ko pong napakahirap ng panahon ngayon at marami pang nawalan ng trabaho pero huwag po kayong mawalan ng pag-asa dahil ginagawa po ng gobyerno ang lahat upang kayo po ay matulungan at makaahon muli," reaffirmed Go. Meanwhile, Go also highlighted Republic Act 11960, also known as the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Act, which he co-sponsored and was one of the authors in the Senate. This law promotes local entrepreneurship and economic development by spotlighting unique products from various towns. The OTOP program fosters national pride in Filipino-made products while providing small-scale producers with avenues to expand their market reach. By focusing on local specialties, the program aims to elevate the livelihood of communities and contribute to the country's overall economic progress. "Hindi lamang ito tungkol sa pag-angat ng MSMEs. Ito'y pagkakataon para sa bawat Pilipino, kahit saan man sila naroroon, na magtagumpay sa negosyo," he elaborated. As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go urged Filipinos to prioritize their health. He highlighted the significance of the Malasakit Centers program, which he initiated to ensure that disadvantaged Filipinos can easily access government medical assistance programs. In Albay, the Malasakit Center is located at the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital in Legazpi City. Under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored, Malasakit centers are designed to provide quicker and more convenient access to medical assistance programs for those in need. Since its inception in 2018, 166 Malasakit Centers have been established, benefiting approximately ten million Filipinos, according to the DOH. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is also known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.