Road Closure -County Rd at Center Rd in East Montpelier
County Rd at Center Rd in East Montpelier due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
