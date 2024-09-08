Submit Release
Road Closure -County Rd at Center Rd in East Montpelier

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks


News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification


County Rd at Center Rd in East Montpelier due to a crash.


This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.  


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

Regards


VSP Berlin

Legal Disclaimer:

