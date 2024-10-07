Grammy Winner Collaboration Results in New Music Video by Carissa Summer Rose

Carissa Summer Rose, photo credit: Garrett Stotko, https://CarissaSummerRose.com

Pop Singer Carissa Summer Rose Debuts Music Video "Living in the Moment," the new song, now heard on radio stations worldwide.

I think one of the best parts of summer is that you get to see your favorite bands play outside in the sunshine live. I wanted to capture that "live" feeling.”” — Carissa Summer Rose

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerging pop sensation Carissa Summer Rose is making waves this summer with her latest single, "Living in the Moment." The 23-year-old singer-songwriter's new track, produced by industry veteran Dan Richards, proves to be a powerful favorite for music listeners, having gained thousands of new fans within hours of its release on radio worldwide, and on all major streaming music platforms.Now, the artist has just released her official music video for the song, which Hollywood Sentinel states, "proves to be a very fun, cute video to a great, feel-good song."Watch the official video to "Living in the Moment" here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9sJsA4v1rLk The young artist states to Hollywood Sentinel that production on the song's music video was very exciting. Shot last month on the famous beaches of Malibu, California, the coastal setting complements the track's uplifting summer vibe. The video was produced by Bruce Edwin, directed by Starpower Management client Garrett Stotko and Bruce Edwin, and entirely conceived and associate produced by Carissa Summer Rose.Dan Richards, known for his guitar work touring with pop superstars One Direction, brings his signature pop sound to Carissa Summer Rose’s latest single, "Living in the Moment." He not only produced the song, but also delivered his staple guitar instrumentation, and even backing vocal work.The song's production is further elevated by the mixing talents of Grammy nominated mix engineer Mark Needham. Needham is widely known for his work with The Killers, as well as Imagine Dragons, among others.Grammy award winning engineer Howie Weinberg mastered “Living in the Moment.” Weinberg has mastered tracks for such legendary artists as Sonic Youth, Public Enemy, Smashing Pumpkins, The Killers, Sinead O’Connor, and Prince to name but a few.Starpower Management’s Bruce Edwin supervised the song. Bruce Edwin managed David Williams (session guitarist for Prince, Madonna, and Michael Jackson). The firm represents numerous stars and Grammy winners.Carissa Summer Rose describes "Living in the Moment" as an anthem of joy, bliss, and the pursuit of one’s dreams. "This song is really about embracing life and all its possibilities," Carissa said in a statement to Hollywood Sentinel. "I want listeners to feel inspired to chase their dreams and find happiness in the present." She adds, "I hope that this song gives people a moment of bliss. I hope it brings gratitude for the moment you are in, and an escape from all the pressures of life which can make you lose track of the present."Carissa's rapid ascent in the music industry is backed by Starpower Management, which represents the artist in all areas of her career. The management company's support, combined with the involvement of other seasoned industry professionals, signals a strong push behind Carissa Summer Rose's latest release.The involvement of these industry veterans in a rising star's music underscores the potential they see in Carissa Summer Rose. Carissa's journey in the music industry, while still in its early stages, has been marked by a dedication to her craft and a clear vision for her artistic direction.The choice to film the music video in Malibu speaks to the California dream that has long been associated with pop music success. Carissa stated to Hollywood Sentinel that “The iconic coastline of Malibu provided the perfect backdrop for a video and song that is about being young and free, and having fun.” The music video's production was a significant undertaking, with a full cast and crew that descended on Malibu for the shoot, conceptualized by the artist.Carissa Summer Rose's team at Starpower Management has expressed confidence in the single's potential. “"Living In the Moment” showcases Carissa's incredible talent and potential," Bruce Edwin stated to Hollywood Sentinel. He added, "Carissa, Dan, Mark, and Howie created together a simply perfect song that I truly love. This release is just the beginning of what we expect could be a very long and successful career for Carissa."Regarding the ocean theme of the song, Carissa states to Hollywood Sentinel, "Not a lot of people know this about me, but I was in pools and the ocean since before I could walk. I swam competitively from ages eight to fifteen, and even worked as a lifeguard in the summer before my junior year. The water has always been a really big part of my life, and I find meditation in swimming. Living near the ocean keeps me inspired, and I have always been very passionate about ocean conservation."As "Living in the Moment" has now hit streaming platforms and radio waves, Carissa Summer Rose and her team remain confident that the song's message will resonate with listeners seeking an uplifting soundtrack to their adventures. The release of "Living in the Moment" is expected to be followed by a series of live performances and media appearances as Rose promotes the single. The artist will also be releasing one more new song this month.About Carissa Summer Rose:When she was just 17 years old, the remarkably talented and driven musician uprooted her life and made the solo move from Boston to LA to pursue a career in music. The initial culture shock gave way to tremendous personal growth. Though she said she dealt with rampant sexism and inequality along the way, she said it only strengthened her resolve. Carissa aims to inspire fans while pushing society to become more inclusive and fairer towards women. Carissa views her discography as different chapters in her continual journey of growth, both personal and artistic. Her sound fuses pop, rock, R&B, alternative, and a multitude of other genres to pack an emotional punch, while her vulnerable lyrics promote themes of self-love, female empowerment, equality, and inner strength.See Carissa Summer Rose perform live on Friday, October 11th at Viper Room at 9:30pm Pacific. Viper Room, 8852 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069Carissa Summer Rose, Official Website: https://CarissaSummerRose.com Carissa Summer Rose, Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carissasummerrose/ Carissa Summer Rose, Official Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2rw8lgSVIjZOR62vd3slYB

Carissa Summer Rose, "Living In the Moment" (official music video)

