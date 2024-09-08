Blooming Flowers Seeking by Hangzhou Maogeping Technology Co., Ltd Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Award

Blooming Flowers Seeking

Hangzhou Maogeping Technology Co., Ltd's Blooming Flowers Seeking collection gift box recognized with prestigious Silver A' Design Award in Packaging Design.

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award and Competition, a highly respected award in the field of packaging design, has announced Hangzhou Maogeping Technology Co., Ltd 's Blooming Flowers Seeking collection gift box as a Silver Award winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Blooming Flowers Seeking packaging, which stands out in the highly competitive packaging industry.The Blooming Flowers Seeking packaging design aligns with current trends in the packaging industry, where an increasing number of brands are focusing on incorporating traditional cultural elements into their designs. By drawing inspiration from the Palace Museum collections and presenting these elements in a fresh, modern way, this design appeals to female users who appreciate both traditional culture and contemporary aesthetics. The packaging's unique features offer practical benefits, such as an interactive and portable user experience, while also contributing to the advancement of packaging design standards and practices.The Blooming Flowers Seeking collection gift box showcases a harmonious blend of modern Chinese style with classic elements from the Palace Museum collections. The packaging features lively motifs such as regal palace cats, butterflies, and peach blossoms, all refined with exquisite textures and a simple yet elegant color palette. These elements come together to create an artistic realm that resonates with the vibrancy of everyday life, setting the design apart from traditional, reserved aesthetics commonly found in cultural and creative designs inspired by the Palace Museum.The Silver A' Design Award recognition for Blooming Flowers Seeking serves as a testament to Hangzhou Maogeping Technology Co., Ltd's commitment to excellence and innovation in packaging design. This achievement is expected to inspire the brand's future projects and directions, fostering further exploration and creativity in incorporating traditional cultural elements into modern designs. The award also motivates the team at Hangzhou Maogeping Technology Co., Ltd to continue striving for excellence and pushing the boundaries of packaging design.Blooming Flowers Seeking was designed by a talented team at Hangzhou Maogeping Technology Co., Ltd, including Geping Mao, Shunxiang Liu, Yan Fei, Yide Liu, Shiwei Luo, Leilei Huang, and Chengcheng Li, who collaborated to bring this exceptional packaging design to life.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Blooming Flowers Seeking packaging design at:About Hangzhou Maogeping Technology Co., LtdMaogeping, founded by master of make-up art Mr. Mao Geping, adheres to the concept of light and shadow aesthetics, engraving the exclusive oriental fashion imprinted silhouette with the technique of writing. The brand's core mission is "spreading beauty, shaping beauty, interpreting beauty," with a positioning as master, professional, and fashionably oriental. Maogeping's products, containing oriental creativity and condensed romantic mood, are loved and supported by the majority of consumers for their elegant flavor and perfect craftsmanship quality.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging designs from innovative designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. Participants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their outstanding packaging design capabilities. The competition, now in its 16th year, is organized across all industries and open to entries from all countries. By participating in the A' Design Award for Packaging, entrants can have their design excellence recognized and gain increased status within the highly competitive industry. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world by recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. Interested parties may explore more about the A' Design Awards, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://packagingdesigncompetition.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.