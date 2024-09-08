Geziwo Park Series by Yao Wu Wins Silver in A' Graphics Industry Awards

Geziwo Park Series

Yao Wu's Geziwo Park Series Receives Prestigious Recognition in the A' Design Award's Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Yao Wu 's Geziwo Park Series as a Silver winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and visual impact of the Geziwo Park Series, positioning it as a notable achievement within the graphic design industry.The A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate innovation, effective communication, and aesthetic appeal. Yao Wu's Geziwo Park Series aligns with these criteria, showcasing the designer's ability to create visually striking and meaningful illustrations that resonate with audiences. This recognition underscores the relevance and value of the Geziwo Park Series to the graphic design community and its potential to inspire and influence future design trends.The Geziwo Park Series stands out for its unique blend of humanistic and natural elements, inviting viewers on a dream-making journey through the Night of Magical Animals. Divided into three distinct parts, the illustrations seamlessly integrate modern technology with ancient culture, creating a captivating visual narrative. From the moonlit mysterious forest in the Night of Fantastic Animals to the colorful Dream section featuring landmark buildings, and the enchanting Voyage with mermaid elves swimming in the blue ocean, each part of the series offers a mesmerizing and immersive experience.Winning the Silver A' Design Award for the Geziwo Park Series serves as a testament to Yao Wu's exceptional talent and dedication to the craft of illustration and visual communication. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and collaborations, as well as contribute to the ongoing evolution and advancement of the graphic design industry. The Geziwo Park Series demonstrates the power of illustration to captivate audiences, convey complex themes, and push the boundaries of visual storytelling.Geziwo Park Series was designed by Wu Yao, the original designer, along with illustration designers Zhang Yuchen, Xie Boxing, and Shi Huafeng. Graphic designers Zheng Ziyang and Tan Zhen, 3D designer Liao Hao, and font designer Liu Xin also contributed to the project, bringing their expertise to create a cohesive and visually stunning series.Interested parties may learn more about the Geziwo Park Series and Yao Wu's award-winning design at:About Yao WuYao Wu is a renowned designer from China who has collaborated with various prestigious organizations, including Beijing Satellite TV, the National Palace Museum, Wudang Mountain, and the Culture and Tourism Bureau of Xi'an Qujiang Management Committee. Wu Yao's notable works include the Shanhaijing series input method skin designed in collaboration with Baidu and the National Library, as well as the "Palace Museum suitcase" and "Zhengda Guangmeng" created with the National Palace Museum. With an impressive portfolio of partnerships with Xinhuanet, Li Ning, China, Chengdu University Games, Shede, Vivo, King Glory, ZTE, Netease, Amuxi, COSCO, China Resources, and Dongfeng Motor, Yao Wu continues to make significant contributions to the world of design.About Beijing Wuyao Cultural and Creative Co. Ltd.Beijing Wuyao Culture and Creativity Co., Ltd. is a design-oriented company specializing in illustration design, packaging design, IP image design, VI design, and cultural and creative design. The team comprises a group of young and talented illustrators and designers who are passionate about extracting design inspiration from the details of life and ancient Chinese aesthetics. They focus on creating colorful, unique compositions and culturally imbued stories that meet brand needs and help clients achieve their expected cultural aspirations and business goals.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. The competition, now in its 16th year, is open to entries from all countries and showcases pioneering designs on an international stage. By celebrating remarkable achievements and inspiring future advancements, the A' Design Award contributes to creating a better world through the transformative power of design.To learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your own projects, visit: https://graphicsdesignaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.