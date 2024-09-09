Ham Sebunya Announces the Release of Two Books and Launches Youth Empowerment Programs

Photo Logo

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ham Sebunya , author, speaker, and entrepreneur, is pleased to announce the release of his latest books, Speak with Confidence and Leap of Resilience. These works provide readers with practical insights into mastering communication and overcoming life's challenges. In addition, Ham is launching youth empowerment programs that focus on guiding young individuals towards entrepreneurship and personal growth. His third book, set for release in October, will further explore themes of leadership and innovation.Ham Sebunya's efforts to empower aspiring entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and youth are channeled through his company, HAMSB4 INC., a business committed to driving success and fostering sustainable growth.Ham's journey began in Uganda, where he studied Veterinary Medicine before expanding into real estate and business solutions. His path from treating animals in his local village to investing in land deals, houses, and motorcycles is a testament to his resilience, strategic growth, and leadership. After completing an internship in Israel, Ham used his stipend to invest in real estate, eventually moving to the United States to establish HAMSB4 INC.Through his workshops, mentorship programs, and books, Ham helps others navigate the complexities of entrepreneurship, leadership, and business development. His focus on turning setbacks into opportunities and leveraging technology for growth has inspired many.Ham states, “True success is not just about reaching your own goals but also about lifting others along the way. When we empower those around us, we create a ripple effect of positive change.”For more information, visit:Website: www.hamsb4.com WhatsApp: WhatsApp ChannelInstagram: @ham_sebunyaTikTok: @ham_sebunyaLinkedIn: Ham SebunyaFacebook: Ham SebunyaYouTube: Ham SebunyaThreads: @ham_sebunyaAbout HAMSB4 INC.HAMSB4 INC. is a business solutions and consulting firm dedicated to empowering individuals and businesses through mentorship, strategic partnerships, and innovative solutions. Founded by Ham Sebunya, the company helps clients overcome challenges and achieve long-term success.For more information, please visit:

