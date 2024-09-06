MPD Assists ABCA to Shut Down Illegal Cannabis Retailer

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two people with Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances at an unlicensed cannabis retailer.



On Thursday, September 5, 2024, the Metropolitan Police Department assisted the Alcohol Beverage and Cannabis Administration (ABCA) to close Supreme Terpene, located at 1344 U Street, Northwest, which had been operating as an unlicensed cannabis retailer and had previously been issued warnings and a cease-and-desist order from ABCA.



The establishment failed to comply with the ABCA’s orders, and ABCA determined that a closure was necessary to protect the public. Third District Business Beat officers accompanied ABCA investigators to the location to serve the owner with an official closure notice.



Upon entering the establishment, officers observed an illegal amount of marijuana, marijuana edibles, THC products, and entheogenic mushrooms in plain sight. Two women inside the store were taken into custody and Investigators from the Violent Crime Suppression Division were called to assist. A search warrant was obtained and executed at the location. Officers seized nearly 39 lbs. of psychedelic mushrooms, more than 22 lbs. of marijuana, and more than 33 lbs. of other substances containing THC.



The two suspects, 28-year-old Deangela Robinson, of Northeast, and 24-year-old Rayna Parker, of Southeast, were arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance.



CCN: 24137026

###