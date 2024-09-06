Governor Abbott Announces Over $300,000 In Career Training Grants To Western Texas College

TEXAS, September 6 - September 6, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant totaling more than $331,400 has been awarded to Western Texas College by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The JET grant will support career and technical education (CTE) training by helping the school purchase and install equipment to train students for high-demand occupations.

"Texas remains the Best State for Business thanks to our continued investments in our highly skilled workforce," said Governor Abbott. "This grant will support career and technical education programs that will equip hardworking Texans with the skills they need to thrive in high-demand industries across our great state. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their ongoing efforts to strengthen Texas’ workforce so we can create an even bigger, brighter economic future for years to come.”

“Texas continues to attract new and expanding businesses that have a demand for skilled workers,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “This JET grant will help future electrical power-line installers get hands-on experience to succeed.”

Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza presented the award at a ceremony attended by state and local officials, CTE students, and school staff at Western Texas College. The JET grant will be used to initially train 30 students as electrical power-line installers and repairers.

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Learn more about TWC’s JET grant program.