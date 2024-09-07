New Haven Barracks / Possession of Cocaine, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release – Incident

CASE#: 24A4004105

TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 09/06/2024 at 1748 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 7 /

VIOLATION(S): Possession of Cocaine / Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Corey Mangan

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, Vermont

On 09/06/2024 at approximately 1748 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - New Haven Barracks were on patrol in the area of RT 7 in Middlebury, VT when they observed a motorcycle traveling at 74 mph in a 50 mph zone.





Troopers initiated a traffic stop and met with the operator Mangan (44) of Swanton, Vermont. Mangan was found to be operating a motorcycle with a criminally suspended license and subsequently taken into custody. Mangan was also found to be in possession of cocaine and was transported to the Vermont State Police - New Haven Barracks for processing. He was later cited to appear in Addison County Superior Court on 12/30/2024 at 1230 hours to answer for the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/30/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.