Submit Release
News Search

There were 709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,045 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / Possession of Cocaine, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release – Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:  24A4004105

TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf              

STATION:  New Haven Barracks               

CONTACT#:  802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME:  09/06/2024 at 1748 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  RT 7 / 

VIOLATION(S):  Possession of Cocaine / Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED:  Corey Mangan                         

AGE:  44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Swanton, Vermont 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On 09/06/2024 at approximately 1748 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - New Haven Barracks were on patrol in the area of RT 7 in Middlebury, VT when they observed a motorcycle traveling at 74 mph in a 50 mph zone. 


Troopers initiated a traffic stop and met with the operator Mangan (44) of Swanton, Vermont. Mangan was found to be operating a motorcycle with a criminally suspended license and subsequently taken into custody. Mangan was also found to be in possession of cocaine and was transported to the Vermont State Police - New Haven Barracks for processing. He was later cited to appear in Addison County Superior Court on 12/30/2024 at 1230 hours to answer for the aforementioned charges.

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  12/30/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT:  Addison County 

LODGED:  No

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT:  Yes

 

*Please note:  Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / Possession of Cocaine, Criminal DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more