New Haven Barracks / Possession of Cocaine, Criminal DLS
VSP News Release – Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4004105
TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 09/06/2024 at 1748 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 7 /
VIOLATION(S): Possession of Cocaine / Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Corey Mangan
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/06/2024 at approximately 1748 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - New Haven Barracks were on patrol in the area of RT 7 in Middlebury, VT when they observed a motorcycle traveling at 74 mph in a 50 mph zone.
Troopers initiated a traffic stop and met with the operator Mangan (44) of Swanton, Vermont. Mangan was found to be operating a motorcycle with a criminally suspended license and subsequently taken into custody. Mangan was also found to be in possession of cocaine and was transported to the Vermont State Police - New Haven Barracks for processing. He was later cited to appear in Addison County Superior Court on 12/30/2024 at 1230 hours to answer for the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/30/2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
