News Release – DOH Alerts Public About Niitakaya Brand Garlic Products Due to Undeclared Fish Allergen

DOH ALERTS PUBLIC ABOUT NIITAKAYA BRAND GARLIC PRODUCTS DUE TO UNDECLARED FISH ALLERGEN

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 6, 2024 24-120

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch is alerting residents to a recall by Niitakaya USA, Inc., of its Shiso Katsuo Ninniku and Miso Katsuo Ninniku pickled garlic products with all “Best By” dates because the label does not inform consumers that the recalled product may contain bonito, which is an allergen.

The recalled products were distributed nationally, including in Hawai‘i. Locally, they were sold at the Ala Moana Center and University Nijiya Market locations and were also distributed by JFC International this year. The product comes in a 5.2-ounce (147 grams) clear plastic package marked with the Niitakaya logo at the top. Niitakaya has suspended further distribution of the product until the problem is corrected.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product. Symptoms of an allergic reaction to fish may include runny nose, skin reactions such as hives or swelling, itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat, digestive issues such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, and/or vomiting, and/or signs of asthma such as coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, or shortness of breath.

Fish allergies can also cause anaphylaxis, a reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing. Symptoms of anaphylaxis include swelling or tightness of the throat, a severe drop in blood pressure, increased heart rate, chest pain or tightness, rapid pulse, shock, severe difficulty breathing, trouble swallowing, pale blue skin color, and/or dizziness or fainting.

A consumer with an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish should notify their health care provider if the recalled product has been consumed. If a consumer shows signs of anaphylaxis, immediately administer an epinephrine autoinjector (e.g., EpiPen, Auvi-Q, etc.) and call 911 or your local emergency number, as anaphylaxis is a medical emergency that requires immediate care. There have been no reports of illness or adverse events attributed to the recalled product.

The FDB advises consumers to verify if they purchased the recalled products. Consumers should neither open nor eat the recalled products if anyone in the household has a fish allergy, to prevent exposure and potential symptoms. Customers may return the recalled products to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers may contact Niitakaya at 1-323-720-5050 (4 a.m. to noon HST, Monday through Friday) for additional information.

Representative product photographs are listed below:

Shiso Katsuo Ninniku

Miso Katsuo Ninniku

