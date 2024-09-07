MACAU, September 6 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on Super Typhoon Yagi

Update Time: 2024-09-07 05:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect

Super Typhoon "Yagi" is gradually moving away from Macao and the winds start moderating.

Affected by the outer rain bands of “Yagi”, it will be showery with thunderstorms on Saturday (7th September).

The public should remain cautious about the effect of strong winds and pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.