Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Begin Washington Bridge Deck and Beam Demolition with Nightly Closures of Gano Street at I-195 Overpass

RHODE ISLAND, September 6 - Starting Sunday night, September 8, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin bridge deck and beam demolition of the old Washington Bridge, necessitating overnight closures of Gano Street in Providence, where it passes under I-195. Demolition also will begin next week on the eastern side of the bridge.

The closures at Gano Street are scheduled to take place Sunday-Thursday nights only from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and last approximately two to three weeks. During the closures, RIDOT will perform overhead demolition of bridge parapets and the concrete deck. At a future date later in late September/early October, RIDOT will conduct a weekend-long closure of Gano Street for beam removal. That closure will be announced in advance when scheduled.

When Gano Street is closed, drivers will follow a signed detour using India Street, Wickenden Street and South Main and South Water streets. The on-ramp to I-195 West at Gano Street will remain open.

In addition to the demolition on the Gano Street, demolition work at the eastern end of the bridge (East Providence side) will begin next week. No traffic impacts are expected at the eastern end next week, however a one-week closure of Waterfront Drive will be scheduled in mid to late September and announced ahead of time.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.