HDOT to Conduct Runway and Taxiway Repairs at Kona Airport

KAILUA-KONA, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will temporarily close Runway 17-35 and Taxiway H at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA) for 25 continuous nights starting Tuesday, October 1, 2024, until Friday, October 25, 2024, between 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. HDOT has coordinated with the airlines and other partners to minimize impacts to passenger and cargo service.

The closure of the runway and taxiway is needed to perform preconstruction work, in anticipation of the start of the KOA Runway 17-35 Rehabilitation Project. The work will include repairing distressed pavement areas that were identified on Taxiway H. Please note all work is weather permitting.

Construction of the Runway 17-35 Rehabilitation Project is expected to commence on November 1, 2024. The planned work includes construction and repair to the asphalt concrete and cement concrete pavement on the runway and making necessary upgrades to meet current FAA criteria. More information about the project can be found online at https://us.planengage.com/hawaiiairports/page/Runway-1735-Rehabilitation-Project2.

Passengers are advised to check with their airline for information specific to their flights. HDOT appreciates the public’s patience while the needed work to ensure a safe operation at KOA is conducted.

