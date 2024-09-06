Court of Appeal, Third Appellate District, to Hear Oral Argument at Union Mine High School

Submit Release
Court of Appeal, Third Appellate District, to Hear Oral Argument at Union Mine High SchoolMartin.Novitski Thu, 09/05/2024 - 09:09 NewsLink Administrative Presiding Justice Laurie M. Earl announced the Court of Appeal, Third Appellate District, will hear oral argument at Union Mine High School in El Dorado, on Sept. 24. Since 2000, the Third Appellate District has held oral argument sessions in 30 high schools and two law schools in 20 counties of its district.

