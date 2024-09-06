Berkeley Law Taps Big Tech, Law Firms and ACLU to Design New AI LLM Program

(Subscription required) The University of California Berkeley School of Law announced the launch of its artificial intelligence-focused master of laws degree on Aug. 13, which is now open for applications and will begin in summer 2025.

