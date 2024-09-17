VYKY Launches SAMM, The World's First Fully Automated and Patented Kitchen Robot - Revolutionizing Meal Preparation

SAMM - Smart Automatic Meal Maker Model: G4

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meal prep is a time-consuming task, and not everyone can spend hours in the kitchen each week. New Zealand-based company VYKY has announces their latest product, SAMM which is a fully automated device. This kitchen robot aims to make cooking easier by offering a potential solution to the time-consuming task that is meal preparation.Some of SAMM’s most notable features is that it's compact; about the same size as an average microwave oven. SAMM is equipped with IoT technology, allowing users to control it through their mobile devices, website, attached touchscreen, or using voice commands. This means that users can prepare their meals from places away from home.A spokesperson from VYKY explains, "SAMM has been designed to be more than just a kitchen appliance; it's a game-changer. It’s faster, more efficient, and more reliable than any human chef. We recognized that while many people enjoy cooking, others see it as a time-consuming and tiring task. SAMM answers this need, automating the entire cooking process and making your life easier."Outside of its automation technology, SAMM offers other features that may appeal to people who enjoy home-cooked meals. A few of its features include specialty sensors, state-of-the-art electronics, and cutting-edge software. Using these features, SAMM has the potential to deliver prepared meals with less effort than traditional cooking.SAMM features eight compartments for main ingredients, including vegetables and proteins. It also includes seven small compartments for spices. These features allow users to make many dishes they enjoy, with all the necessary ingredients stored in the machine and ready when users are hungry. SAMM’s compartment feature could benefit people who have complicated schedules.A SAMM feature that has the potential to make cooking easier is its ability to be loaded in the morning before leaving for work, then have a meal ready by dinner time. This makes it a possible solution for busy individuals and families who want to enjoy a meal together without the time and effort usually required to cook one.SAMM also has the ability to share, upload, and download recipes from online eRecipe store. Users can access a wide variety of recipes from around the world to try new dishes. The device comes preloaded with over 500 free recipes from more than 50 cuisines around the world. SAMM owners will even be able to sell their own recipes to earn money via online eRecipe stores. Since SAMM is an IoT device, it stays connected to the internet to ensure users always have access to the latest recipes and updates.VYKY's SAMM is hoping to change the way society approaches cooking and meal preparation. Their goal is making the meal preparation process easier, faster, and more convenient for busy individuals. Featuring advanced technology and user-friendly design, SAMM has the potential to become an important kitchen appliance in households around the world.The goal of SAMM’s technology is to allow its users to reclaim their free time and focus on what truly matters. SAMM will be available in four models: G4, G2, I4, and I2. Each model offers unique features tailored to meet different market segments.To learn further about SAMM’s features and technology, more information is available on VYKY's website at https://www.myvyky.com

