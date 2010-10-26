Ecology update on Rayonier cleanup at open house Wednesday

October 22nd, 2010 - 5:51am (Port Angeles) -- The Washington Department of Ecology invites the public to a Rayonier cleanup open house Wednesday, October 27th in Port Angeles. The event runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Clallam County Commissioners’ board room at the Courthouse. Ecology's regional manager for the Toxics Cleanup Program Rebecca Lawson says they're looking forward to talking with citizens about the progress being made, listening to ideas and answering their questions. Ecology and Rayonier are in the middle of a three-year process to wrap up the necessary investigations of soil and groundwater before designing a cleanup plan for the Rayonier property and parts of the marine environment. The agreed order between Ecology and Rayonier outlines all the key work that leads to cleanup. So far, several tasks have been completed and others are under way. Those attending the open house will have the opportunity to ask Ecology staff about the work being done now and what’s yet to come. Contractors are now working on the former Rayonier mill property, installing and sampling new monitoring wells to check for contamination in the groundwater. Sampling done in August 2010 has helped contractors prepare for this round of work. Plans also call for collecting soil samples from soil borings, and collecting groundwater grab samples near old process piping. This round of sampling will finish mid-November, and a third round should begin by January. Email This Story LATEST NEWS ITEMS:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.