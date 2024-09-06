Submit Release
IDNR to host chronic wasting disease public meetings across northern Illinois

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will host public meetings throughout northern Illinois to provide information on the status of chronic wasting disease (CWD), its effect on free-ranging deer populations, and IDNR's ongoing efforts to manage the disease.


CWD is an always-fatal neurological disease that threatens the long-term health of white-tailed deer in Illinois. First documented in Illinois in 2002 near Roscoe, CWD has been detected in 21 counties across the northern edge and northeastern portions of Illinois, and as far south as Kankakee and Livingston counties. Affected counties include Boone, Bureau, Carroll, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Will and Winnebago. Most recently, CWD was detected in March in Ford County.


During the public meetings, IDNR staff will be available to discuss current management strategies and answer questions about the disease, commonly known as CWD. Landowners, hunters and concerned residents are encouraged to attend. CWD continues to be an important issue in future deer management discussions in Illinois.


Presentations will be followed by a 45- to 60-minute presentation and discussion.


Winnebago County

6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23

Rockford Park District, Webbs Norman Center

401 S. Main St., Rockford


Lee County

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24

Winifred Knox Memorial Library

112 S. Elm St., Franklin Grove


Jo Daviess County

6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25

Stockton Public Library

140 W. Benton St., Stockton


Will County

6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26

Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area

28163 North River Road, Wilmington


Ford County

5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30

Moyer District Library

618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City


Carroll County

6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1

Ingersoll Learning Center

7071 Riverview Road, Thomson


Bureau County

6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3

Princeton Chamber of Commerce

Prouty-Zearing Community Building

435 S. Main St., Princeton


Livingston County

6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9

Pontiac Township High School

1100 E. Indiana Ave., Pontiac


For more information about the meetings or about CWD, contact Chris Jacques, IDNR wildlife disease program manager at chris.jacques@illinois.gov. Additional information about CWD is available online.

