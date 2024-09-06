IDNR to host chronic wasting disease public meetings across northern Illinois
CWD is an always-fatal neurological disease that threatens the long-term health of white-tailed deer in Illinois. First documented in Illinois in 2002 near Roscoe, CWD has been detected in 21 counties across the northern edge and northeastern portions of Illinois, and as far south as Kankakee and Livingston counties. Affected counties include Boone, Bureau, Carroll, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Will and Winnebago. Most recently, CWD was detected in March in Ford County.
During the public meetings, IDNR staff will be available to discuss current management strategies and answer questions about the disease, commonly known as CWD. Landowners, hunters and concerned residents are encouraged to attend. CWD continues to be an important issue in future deer management discussions in Illinois.
Presentations will be followed by a 45- to 60-minute presentation and discussion.
Winnebago County
6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23
Rockford Park District, Webbs Norman Center
401 S. Main St., Rockford
Lee County
5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24
Winifred Knox Memorial Library
112 S. Elm St., Franklin Grove
Jo Daviess County
6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25
Stockton Public Library
140 W. Benton St., Stockton
Will County
6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26
Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area
28163 North River Road, Wilmington
Ford County
5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30
Moyer District Library
618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City
Carroll County
6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1
Ingersoll Learning Center
7071 Riverview Road, Thomson
Bureau County
6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3
Princeton Chamber of Commerce
Prouty-Zearing Community Building
435 S. Main St., Princeton
Livingston County
6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9
Pontiac Township High School
1100 E. Indiana Ave., Pontiac
