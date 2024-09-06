The 2nd Biggest BBQ Competition in Missouri Comes to Columbia September 13-14

COLUMBIA, Mo., Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The inaugural Buds, Blues & BBQ Festival is lighting up to be an epic weekend filled with BBQ contests, live music, incredible vendors, and so much more. This family-friendly event (kids 12 and under are free) will be taking place September 13-14 at Midway Travel Plaza.



The festival is the vision of John Borland, who grew up attending BBQ festivals in Kansas City, MO, and the popular Roots and Blues festival previously held in Columbia, MO. "We felt a strong desire to bring that barbecue culture back to Columbia," said Borland. "The Roots and Blues festival was a beloved event that brought the community together and created lasting memories. Many people like me have missed it deeply. We're excited to revive that spirit and offer a weekend of great food, music, and camaraderie."

EVENT FEATURES:

BBQ Contests



Festival attendees can indulge their taste buds with a feast of meats, sides, and sauces from the best BBQ pitmasters in Mid-Missouri. The top dog will win a prize purse of $8500. Recent additions include a steam cook-off on Friday sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society and the Fort Worth Association and the Rib Cook-Off Association from Oklahoma will be overseeing Saturday’s rib cook-off. Over 40 competitive pit boss teams will participate in the barbecue event on the 14th (which happens to be right after the Mizzou home football game.) View contest schedule .

In addition to professional contests, the People’s Choice Rib Burn invites amateurs to showcase their skills for free, with festival attendees serving as judges. Attendees can sample six mouth-watering two-ounce rib portions and vote for their favorite in this delicious democracy.

Live Music



Music lovers can groove to the beats of high-energy performances all weekend long, featuring a lineup that blends blues, rock, and more. Headliners include Cedar County Cobras on Friday and The Flood Brothers on Saturday. View complete lineup .

Lifestyle Vendors



The event will feature a variety of exhibitors and special events both days of the festival. Showcasing a range of wellness products and innovations, they’re here to help festival attendees explore, learn, and elevate your health. View vendors . View sponsors .

This event is expected to sell out, so participants are advised to buy tickets in advance. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged as well.

To buy tickets or apply to be a vendor, sponsor, volunteer or bbq competition, visit budsbluesandbbq.com . Follow @budsbluesandbbq on social media for event updates and highlights.

About The Buds, Blues & BBQ Festival:

The Buds, Blues & BBQ Festival brings together the best of soulful music, finger-lickin' BBQ, and cannabis culture. This family-friendly event features four Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned BBQ contests among the best pitmasters in Mid-Missouri. Learn more at budsbluesandbbq.com .

