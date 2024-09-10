Innovative Prison Program Changes Inmate Lives and Prison Cultures From the Inside Out

The Kronos Project is a fictional book, but based on real people. The book follows four inmates, Strong, Mateo, Carter, and Jax as they learn how to get out of their own way, understand what really happened to them, and discover who they really are.

Co-authors Willie Davis and Jeff Hunsaker have written a fictional book showing how one small prison program can change inmate lives and create safer prisons.

“The Kronos Project shows how the outside community and prisons can work together in solidarity to change lives and create a safer prison.” — Jeff Hunsaker

MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Prisons are peculiar places,” says co-author Willie Davis. “Due to their nature, prisons have difficulty in fulfilling their dual challenge of 1) public safety protector and 2) inmate rehabilitator."We have identified four common reasons prisons cannot repeatedly turn someone who has harmed society into someone who embraces society," continues Davis. "In writing the book, we were determined to show how prisons can overcome those four reasons for everyone’s benefit.”Davis and Hunsaker have extensive criminal justice backgrounds. For their book, they studied what others have thought, said, wrote, and did in changing inmate lives behind bars. This resulted in Davis and Hunsaker’s 165 page book, The Kronos Project “The Kronos Project is an innovative ten-month prison program built on the shoulders of others,” says Davis. “It’s a new twist on proven concepts. Kronos inmates experience an internal personality change through an intense curriculum. Their values and beliefs change, altering their behavior and restoring their dignity. The book describes how this is done in detail."Kronos inmates focus on community, relationships, self-worth, trauma, conflict resolution, repentance, forgiveness, and spiritual development. Kronos graduates return to the prison’s general population knowing their true self. They begin changing the prison’s culture from the inside out through their mentoring of other inmates. "Shepherds don't make sheep, Sheep make sheep," says Hunsaker. "The prison becomes a safer prison."“The key component to The Kronos Project's success is how the outside community and a host prison can work together to create a safer prison and change inmate lives, ” says Davis. “We believe this innovative prison program is repeatable and scalable in all state and federal prisons.”For further information contact Willie Davis at kronosproject@spectrum.net. He’s a great interview. Or, visit the Kronos website at www.kronosproject.net . Books are available on Amazon ### MEDIA ONLY CONTACTWillie Davis, The Kronos Projectkronosproject@spectrum.net419-522-1383

