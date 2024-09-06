CoolerX Shortlisted as Finalist in 'Best In-Store Technology' Category for the 2024 Digiday Technology Awards

Innovative AI-enabled solution was selected for powering captivating, immersive in-store experiences

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CoolerX (formerly Cooler Screens), the leading software technology company powering in-store digital media and merchandising for retail, announced it has been named a 2024 Digiday Technology Awards finalist in the "Best In-Store Technology" category for its work with Ben & Jerry’s, driving incremental sales and return on ad spend.The Digiday Technology Awards celebrate the technology that is modernizing media and marketing. The recognition as a finalist in the category highlights the impact of CoolerX's proprietary AI-enabled solution that powers captivating, immersive experiences to connect with shoppers in-store at their moments of decision, inspiring incremental purchases."We are thrilled to be named a finalist in this year’s awards," said Arsen Avakian, co-founder and CEO of CoolerX. "This validates our commitment to transforming the in-store shopping experience through innovative technology. Our AI-powered solution not only enhances consumer engagement but also drives tangible performance for brands and retailers alike."CoolerX's, AI-driven technology seamlessly integrates into digital surfaces across brick-and-mortar stores, delivering digital retail media and merchandising for an enhanced consumer experience. The company’s innovative One Store One Platform solution was selected as a winner in the 'Best In-Store Technology’ category for the 2023 Digiday Technology Awards.As the leading retail media and merchandising platform, CoolerX's technology is utilized by an increasing number of retailers including Kroger, Giant Eagle's GetGo, Chevron, and others. The company has recently expanded its proprietary AI technology to include a new self-service platform, further enhancing retailers' ability to optimize their in-store media and merchandising strategies.The complete list of 2024 Digiday Technology Award finalists can be found here . Winners will be announced later this month.About CoolerXCoolerX is the first-to-market technology company powering the transformational possibilities of digital in-store retail media and merchandising. CoolerX created smart screen software that seamlessly integrates into new or existing screens in stores. The company’s AI-driven software solutions allow retailers to create in-store digital experiences for shoppers, and for brands to reach them on dynamic smart screens that adapt to consumer behavior and data-driven context at the point of decision. With the majority of purchases still taking place in brick-and-mortar stores, CoolerX enables retailers to digitize and improve in-store consumer experiences and expand their retail media business in physical stores, while allowing brands to drive sales and build brand equity. Partners include leading retailers such as Kroger, Giant Eagle’s GetGo convenience stores, Chevron, and Areas. For more information, please visit coolerscreens.com

