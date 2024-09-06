Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong: Roundtable discussion on media’s influence in shaping Africa’s indispensable relationship

Programme Director, Mr Clayson Monyela, DDG for Public Diplomacy, DIRCO

High Commissioner of South Africa to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr Thamsanqa Mseleku

Acting High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr Alexander Temitope Ajayi,

The Executives of MTN,

Our distinguished guests of the Nigeria Media Fraternity,

Distinguished guests, and

Ladies and gentlemen

Thank you very much for inviting the Deputy President to talk at this segment of the visit by members of the Nigerian media and MTN Nigeria. As you know, the Deputy President is engaged in other pre-arranged state affairs of equal importance. I am here through the request of the Deputy President and in his stead. I thus, represent his views only in so far as those are in consonance with our publicly stated policy positions. To that extent, I would like to absolve him from any errors, that I might make and credit him with everything good that I will hereafter state.

Programme Director,

Let me take this singular honour on behalf of the Government of the Republic of South Africa, to welcome our guests from Nigeria to our country, South Africa. We hope that you have had a pleasant and enjoyable stay so far. We would also like to express sincere appreciation to MTN Nigeria, for partnering with our Department and the Diplomatic Missions in Nigeria, in ensuring that we are given an opportunity to speak to you today.

Programme Director,

As you would know, the 30 years of South African freedom, coincides with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Africa and Nigeria. Throughout this diplomatic friendship, both our Governments have sought to place multilateralism high on the Agenda of our international relations, both within and without Africa. I am certain that you as the media, have made copious reports on all of these efforts. At times and more often than its necessary; this reportage has sought to craft a narrative of hegemonic contest between our two brother countries. This narrative is divisive and should through word and deed, be silenced!

Ladies and Gentlemen, Distinguished Guests,

The internationally renowned American political and human rights activist, Malcom X; made these important remarks a few decades ago:

“The media is the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses”. This therefore calls for the fettering of this power for public good. As with any realm of social activity, those who wield unfettered power tend to abuse it for their narrow interests. When we addressed the first part of this Media Innovation Programme; we quoted Walter Lippmann when he said: “the health of society depends upon the quality of the information it receives”.

It therefore follows that if the media has the power to which Malcom X referred and wields it in a manner that makes the “innocent guilty”, it would only succeed to do so if “the quality of the information” it purveys is of suspect nature. Thus, shall it affect “the health of society” as Lippmann observed, a little more than ten decades ago.

Programme Director,

I am certain as would all of us be, that by “the quality of information”, Lippmann refers to the dissemination and publication of falsehoods to create narratives that our inimical to a healthy society. This, thus begs the question: What is a healthy society?

In part response to that question, we would proffer a response in this manner. A healthy society is one that is based on notions of social solidarity, democratic principles, prosperity and led by accountable leadership. It is a society that has the inherent capacity to invite and promote the wits and creativity of all its members to contribute to national and international life.

We, therefore have to make sure as South African and Nigerian media practitioners that we contribute our bit to ensure that the media power is wielded in a manner that contributes to a healthy society, thus defined. Our first task when we leave from this round table discussion, is to utilise media effectively to enhance relations between our two countries. It is critical that our relations are not only viewed within the context of narrow and myopic confines of competition, but rather, collaboration that seeks to benefit the entire continent and influence international relations across the world.

Distinguished guests,

The main structured bilateral mechanism to manage relations between South Africa and Nigeria is the Bi-National Commission (BNC) established in 1999. Since the inception of the Bi-National Commission, about thirty-four (34) Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed between our two countries. These memoranda are in various sectors such as agriculture, mining, trade and investment, defence, tourism and science and technology. This on its own signifies the strong bonds and ties that exist amongst the peoples and Governments of our two countries.

The last Session of the BNC was hosted in Abuja in December 2021 and the next Session is expected be hosted in South Africa in December 2024. You in the media, will have to report on the successes and failures of the bilateral agreements that have been made so far. We hope such reportage will be accompanied by the depiction of truthful state of implementation. Seeking to hold both our Governments to account to both our peoples and the world.

Programme Director,

Through the Missions in Abuja and Lagos, South Africa continues to strengthen and deepen cultural and social relations through people-to-people initiatives. In this regard, every year our Missions host South Africa Week in Lagos, International Nelson Mandela Day and annual Film Festivals which are held either in Lagos or Durban. Nigeria also hosts Fashion Week every October in Lagos.

South Africa continues to make use of these initiatives to create and strengthen social cohesion between our two countries. The success of bilateral relations between any two nations is hinged on great relations amongst citizens.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

It should be noted that Nigeria is South Africa’s strategic partner in the pursuit of mutual beneficial cooperation, and development of the Continent as a whole. With entry into force of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), It is expected that the volume of trade will increase between the two countries. South Africa has already sent its first shipment of goods under AfCFTA agreement to Ghana and other countries under the AfCFTA Agreement on 31 January 2024.

Distinguished guests,

Nigeria and South Africa are committed to the realisation of the aspirations of the African Union Agenda 2063, especially Aspiration 4 which seeks to establish a peaceful and secure Africa. I am pleased to note that both South Africa and Nigeria are presently serving in the African Union Peace and Security Council for the period 2022 to 2024 and 2022 to 2025 respectively. This presents an opportunity for both countries to further contribute to peace and security in the continent.

Programme Director,

From 1994, much has been written about the perceived rivalry, competition, and the quest for the hegemony of the continent by South Africa and Nigeria, and less about their successes, cordiality and milestones over the years. Journalists and the members of the media should correct that, the media could be a driving force that will serve as a compass guiding South Africa and Nigeria toward a future of mutual respect, collaboration, and shared prosperity.

It is important to identify key success factors that can pave the path to stronger diplomatic relations between our two countries to learn from each countries’ foreign policy objectives of building a better world, through a better Africa. Let us build rather than divide and let us consider chasing those stories that tell a story of a unified Africa and continent working together. Both South Africa and Nigeria have a rich and diverse media landscape that spans across the traditional i.e. electronic and print, so let’s use them appropriately to develop our countries.

Distinguished guests,

It is crucial for us to take full advantage of the available rich content and formulate messages that build and strengthen the bonds between our countries. In your skills of trade and the nature of profession, critical reviews are important for the democratic values of the two countries.

Both countries would benefit from investing in using digital media to set and lead a positive narrative and capitalise on the rich culture of both nations through Cultural Diplomacy exchange.

South Africa and Nigeria will continue to work together to play a role in achieving the “Africa We Want”. Let’s forge ahead!

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Let us once again express our sincere appreciation to all the organisers of this event, members of the media MTN global and MTN Nigeria in particular. To members of the media, the Lippmann proposition that “the health of society depends upon the quality of the information it receives”, remains perennially true. Let’s guard against disseminating contaminated news “to make the innocent guilty and make the guilty innocent”. Lest we are intent on building a sick society!!!

Thank you very much for your audience.

Disclaimer: This email and files transmitted with it contain confidential and privileged information and is intended solely for the use of the individual or entity to which they are addressed. If you have received this email in error please: - do not read, disseminate, distribute, copy or take action in reliance on this email and - delete it immediately and arrange for the deletion thereof on your server, and - notify the administrator of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) at postmaster@gcis.gov.za immediately. Any unauthorised use, duplication or interception of this e-mail or any files transmitted with it is expressly and strictly prohibited. No representation, guarantee or undertaking (expressed or implied) is made or given as to the confidentiality or security of the email system or to the accuracy of the information in this email and any files transmitted with it is virus-free. No responsibility or liability is accepted for the proper, complete transmission of the information contained in this email or any files transmitted with it or any delay in its receipt; or arising from or as a result of the use of or reliance on the content of this email or any files transmitted with it. Any views expressed in this email or any files transmitted with it are not necessarily the views of the GCIS. Queries regarding this email or any files transmitted with it should be directed to postmaster@gcis.gov.za. This disclaimer forms part of the content of this e-mail for purposes of section 11 of the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act, 2002 (Act No. 25 of 2002)