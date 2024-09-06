Four outdoor swimming pools under Sports Bureau to be open to public from 7 am tomorrow (7 September)

MACAU, September 6 - Sports Bureau announces that after inspection and cleaning works, 4 outdoor swimming pools under Sports Bureau (Dr. Sun Yat Sen Swimming Pool, Taipa Central Park Swimming Pool, Hac Sa Park Swimming Pool and Cheoc Van Swimming Pool) will be open to the public at 7 am on September 7 while other sports facilities were already open at 3:30pm on September 6.

For enquiries, please visit the Sports Bureau website www.sport.gov.mo or call our hotline at 28236363.