Advantage Solutions to Participate in the Wells Fargo 7th Annual Consumer Conference

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) announced today that Chris Growe, Chief Financial Officer, will meet with investors at the Wells Fargo 7th Annual Consumer Conference in Dana Point, Calif., on September 18, 2024. Contact your Wells Fargo representative for more details about attending the conference and scheduling a meeting with Advantage Solutions.



About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is the leading omnichannel retail solutions agency in North America, uniquely positioned at the intersection of consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers. With its data- and technology-powered services, Advantage leverages its unparalleled insights, expertise and scale to help brands and retailers of all sizes generate demand and get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. Whether it’s creating meaningful moments and experiences in-store and online, optimizing assortment and merchandising, or accelerating e-commerce and digital capabilities, Advantage is the trusted partner that keeps commerce and life moving. Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments and owned operations in select international markets. For more information, please visit https://youradv.com/.

