Purebase provides its blended supplementary cementitious material to UC Davis Pavement Research Center for concrete test track - Updated

IONE, CA, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC), a natural resource development company headquartered in Ione, California, is pleased to announce that the UC Davis Pavement Research Center (UCPRC) will be utilizing Purebase’s blended metakaolin supplementary cementitious material in its upcoming concrete pavement test track this summer or early fall 2024.



UCPRC launched the Sustainable Concrete Lab-to-Slab Initiative, focused on evaluating low-carbon cements and supplementary cementitious materials beyond the traditional coal fly ash and slag. This initiative is supported by organizations such as the ACI Foundation, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA)’s Sustainable Pavements Program Cooperative Center (SPPCC).

The Sustainable Concrete Lab-To-Slab Initiative aims to advance sustainable concrete technology by accelerating the implementation of more sustainable binders for structural, pavement, minor, and other concrete applications.

According to UCPRC website, the objective is to construct a series of three successive slabs, each utilizing a novel sustainable material for concrete, with a minimum requirement of approximately 2.5 cubic yards of concrete per test section. This initiative aims to generate invaluable insights at small-scale (no-traffic) test sections into the viability and efficacy of these materials for real-world applications in pilot projects and mainstream construction.

“Through prequalification testing, constructability assessment, QA/QC testing, mid-term monitoring, and environmental and cost life cycle assessment, we are dedicated to evaluating the performance of these materials and helping government and private project owners accelerate their implementation,” said the UCPRC.

“Although UC Davis has tested metrics of our SCM in the past in a lab setting, this is the next step in a project by the UCPRC where we can physically see the performance of the material in a real-life application. If testing of Purebase’s SCM is successful in the concrete pavement test slab, this will open the door for our SCM to be widely utilized and implemented in substantial construction projects across the state of California,” said Purebase CEO, Scott Dockter. “This would be a positive move for Purebase in our goal of decarbonizing California, and eventually, the nation.”

