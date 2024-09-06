Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Travis County Commissioners Court to stop the unlawful appropriation of taxpayer money. Travis County, where the City of Austin is located, hired a partisan third-party organization to identify potentially unregistered voters without statutory authority.

In August 2024, the Travis County Commissioners Court hired a third-party vendor with taxpayer funds to operate a program that would identify residents who were unregistered to vote. The company, Civic Government Solutions, is a subsidiary of a known partisan organization and was contracted to provide services that Travis County is not authorized by Texas law to perform. The program will create confusion, potentially facilitate fraud, and undermine public trust in the election process.

“Travis County has blatantly violated Texas law by paying partisan actors to conduct unlawful identification efforts to track down people who are not registered to vote,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Programs like this invite fraud and reduce public trust in our elections. We will stop them and any other county considering such programs.”

Attorney General Paxton recently sued Bexar County over a program that would send mass mailout to unregistered individuals, potentially to those ineligible to vote, and sent a letter to Harris County warning against passing a voter registration mailout resolution.

